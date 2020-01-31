Brexit Day: From Article 50 to Zurich - the story of UK's exit

Few thought it would ever be used when it was shoehorned into the 2009 EU Lisbon Treaty. Then, on Friday morning June 24, 2016, we woke up to Brexit.

B is for Budget

The EU's budget is relatively small, around €166bn per year for 500 million people compared with Ireland's annual €60bn budget for 4.8 million. But the EU budget and its spending caused 40 years of London-Brussels rows.

C is for CAP

The Common Agriculture Policy framed in 1962 after post-World War II famine. Ireland and others support it, but it was a big part of 40 years of EU-UK budget rows.

D is for DUP

The Democratic Unionist Party held the balance of power after Theresa May's ill-starred June 2017 UK snap general election. It demanded Northern Ireland gets the same EU exit terms as the rest of the UK. It wrecked a good Brexit compromise. A new election, a new PM and the DUP was dropped.

E is for Eurosceptics

A term from the late 1980s rejecting overarching EU structures and pooling sovereignty. Margaret Thatcher, an EU fan in her early years, summed up Euroscepticism in a 1988 speech in Bruges. The Brexit seeds were sown.

F is for Future Relations

Those words will dominate 2020 as the EU and UK try to forge a new relationship on trade and a host of other issues like security, education, fisheries and the environment. Detail is long - time is short.

G is for Greenland

The only other country to have exited the EU. It's bigger than the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy combined, but has only 50,000 people - compared to the UK's 66 million. It has home-rule status within Denmark and still gets EU grants, though it left in 1986.

H is for Hogan

Phil Hogan is the new EU Trade Commissioner, the man in the gap in EU-UK trade talks. He must negotiate for all EU countries but he truly understands Irish concerns.

I is for Ireland

The country most vulnerable to Brexit economic shocks. The result is good so far with the Irish Border protected. Now it gets complex. Many other states have a direct interest in how the new EU-UK relationship pans out.

J is for Johnson

Known universally as just 'Boris'. Once an EU supporter he led the Leave campaign. Boris has very strong views which are lightly held. Let's hope he does another U-turn before he leads this process to another cliff-edge.

K is for Kerr

John Kerr was a UK diplomat who wrote the original Article 50 or exit clause. He never dreamed his own country would use it. "I don't feel guilty about inventing the mechanism. I feel very sad about the UK using it," he said in 2017.

L is for Language

The EU uniquely gives all member states' languages official status and spends hugely on translation. Other multinational bodies have only a few "big country" languages. English will remain an official EU language via Ireland and Malta after the UK departs. English is widely spoken in the EU.

M is for May

Theresa May did a deal she could not sell to the UK because she lacked parliamentary numbers. She was a weak advocate for Remain. She then fixed impossible "red lines" of leaving the tariff-free customs union and border-free single market.

N is for Negotiations

These have dragged on over three years. Next month EU governments will finalise ground rules for upcoming talks. Formal EU-UK negotiations must end by December 31 - an impossible deadline.

O is for Opt-Outs

Member states had many official opt-outs from EU policies. The UK opted out of the EU single currency back in 1992. That was a big UK-Ireland fork in the EU road as Ireland chose the euro. Now we reach the definitive UK opt-out.

P is for Permanent Representation

The official title for Ireland's EU embassy in Brussels which manages complex relations with the different institutions. An extra busy place in recent years, it will be even busier in 2020.

Q is for QMV

Short for Qualified Majority Voting. It's a system to speed up some EU decisions via less unanimous votes. EU opponents in the UK argued that this system too often over-ruled the UK. Closer scrutiny cast doubt upon that.

R is for Referendum

In June 1975, two years after the UK joined, it voted Remain by 2:1 in an EU membership referendum. Spool on to June 2016 and it voted Leave by 52pc to 48pc. Ireland has voted in nine EU referendums. But that's for another A to Z.

S is for Single Market

Created in 1992 it has been gradually building into a single border-free bloc which guarantees free movement of people, services, goods and capital. For Ireland it brought the bonus of disappearing border customs posts. The UK is now leaving, raising the spectre of tariffs on UK-Irish trade.

T is for Transition Period

Nothing changes after the UK formally leaves. A transition or grace period extends until December 31. There is scope to extend this by up to two more years. But Boris Johnson insists not - arguing new arrangements can be put together within months. Few others believe that. Another cliff-edge beckons.

U is for Ursula

The new EU Commission president is Ursula von der Leyen, the ex-German defence minister. She has taken over from the genial Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg.

V is for Veto

The EU's forerunners took all decisions unanimously. But as trust built, the "veto culture" waned and qualified majority voting became more widespread. The veto remains for 75 specific sensitive areas including taxation - something of keen interest to Ireland.

W is for Withdrawal

The original Withdrawal Agreement was agreed by Theresa May on November 25, 2018. But she could never get it ratified by MPs. A revised version was agreed in December and it kicks in today.

X is for Xenophobia

The posh Greek word for the dislike of outsiders was a big motivator in the referendum. But leaving the EU will not help the UK's migrant issues.

Y is for Yes

Answer to the question about whether the UK will rejoin the EU. It's an issue for the next generation at very least.

Z is for Zurich

One of Winston Churchill's big post-World War II speeches in Zurich in September 1946 called for "a kind of United States of Europe". Seven decades later the UK's stop-start relationship with Europe struggles on.

