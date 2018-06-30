Brexit chaos looming as frustration with British plans grows

The British cabinet is meeting in Chequers and the signs are that it won't end well for Dublin. The UK government's long-awaited paper on the new EU-UK relationship is due out the following week. Judging from the reaction of the Taoiseach and several other sources privy to some of it, the prognosis is not good.

Reading from Leo Varadkar's assessment, the plans for the UK's future relationship are scant and at this stage worryingly incomplete.

At his customary press conference in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said yesterday he was "not so naive" to think a meaningful deal on a future relationship between the EU and UK will materialise so as not to need a backstop guarantee.

His remarks were pretty pessimistic, if not a damning signal of what to expect over the next couple of weeks.

Just hours earlier, Mr Varadkar had sat down with UK Prime Minister Theresa May for a bilateral meeting on the margins of the summit.

The first reason to be alarmed is the fact that Dublin, not London, had requested the tête-à-tête. Surely if a semblance of progress was in the offing, at a time when both leaders were attending the same summit once billed as a significant Brexit staging post, a meeting would have been a priority for Mrs May. The Taoiseach informed journalists he'd received the briefing on the contents of the white paper.

"The optimist in me would love to see the UK coming forward with a white paper that allows the UK and the EU to have a relationship that is so close that it would make the whole issue of the Irish Border almost irrelevant. But I'm not so naive to think that's likely and that's why we do need to have a backstop in the withdrawal agreement", he said.

In the meantime, EU Council President Donald Tusk issued the "last call" to the UK to "lay the cards on the table" if a Brexit deal is to be done.

"This is enormously serious stuff," a senior Brexit source told the Irish Independent.

The last time Mr Varadkar and Mrs May met was six weeks ago in Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Mrs May offered a verbal, indecipherable translation of the Irish backstop, the legal guarantee that protects the status quo on the Irish Border in the event that the future relationship talks fail.

A couple of weeks later what was on the table, albeit that it was in black and white, was deemed insufficient by Brussels and Dublin. Nothing has moved since then.

"There was nothing new to say from her," said the source. "She talked through what she hoped will happen, as opposed to what was in the document," said another close to the situation.

She literally said "we want to have the closest relationship of any third country with the EU", but there is no change on any of the UK's red lines, nor an acknowledgment of British objectives in Brexit, where they wish to remain close to the EU in terms of trade and rules are simply irreconcilable.

"Time is running out. It's in absolutely nobody's interest that we end up in a no-deal scenario," said Mr Varadkar.

"I did say and she understood me that there really isn't any point in putting forward something that couldn't possibly form the basis of negotiations and that would be anything that engaged in cherrypicking," he said of the meeting.

"If it's still in that space then unfortunately it isn't going to be the basis for negotiation".

Later, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said it had been "very frustrating" for so much vital time to have been taken up by tortuous negotiations within Mrs May's Cabinet between hardline Brexiteers and those who favour close ties with the EU after Brexit.

