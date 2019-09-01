Brexit Budget sweetener: Tax cut on table, more social welfare and boost for capital spending

The Sunday Independent can reveal that Mr Donohoe will announce a raft of new spending measures on Budget day which will be focused on increasing capital investment projects, protecting the tourism sector and expanding the country's diplomatic services abroad.

He is also expected to unveil a social welfare package which will be targeted at those most at risk of poverty if the UK crashes out of the European Union.

The minister is even understood to be considering tax cuts but his decision will depend on the final tax receipts that he receives.

The minister will also set aside funding in a bid to ensure services for the country's ageing population is not damaged by Britain's decision to leave the EU.

Mr Donohoe was due to outline his plan for a no-deal Budget at this Tuesday's Cabinet meeting but decided to delay the discussion by a week in light of forthcoming events in Westminster this week.

The minister's no-deal budget plans now significantly less severe than first mooted in June. However, October's Budget will be a major shift from recent years which saw the Government ensure its programme of tax cuts and spending measures reached most sectors of society.

Mr Donohoe will unveil a "tighter" Budget this year but he is also understood to be concerned about giving the impression to the public that the country is returning to cut-throat budgets of the austerity years.

"We need to find a balance in a no-deal scenario between having a very tight and very safe budget while also trying to demonstrate to people we are not being regressive," a Department of Finance source said.

There are serious concerns in Government about the collapse in public sentiment over fears of the country returning to recession due to a disorderly Brexit. Mr Donohoe is acutely aware of the issue and is concerned that Brexit scaremongering is having a detrimental impact on the country's economy.

"Even if no deal happens, it is not the same as our entire bank system collapsing. It's not the same as 50,000 people becoming unemployed in a month," a source said.

The minister will insist on increasing capital spending as he believes state construction projects will help stimulate the economy if we face a slowdown due to Brexit.

However, Fianna Fail is set to ramp up pressure on Mr Donohoe to reveal the exact details of his no-deal Budget plans over fears the Government will use no deal Brexit contingency measures as pre-election sweeteners.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris will tomorrow announce a €2.1bn HSE capital plan for the next three years which will see the opening of 480 extra hospital beds, 30 new primary care centres, the development of three new hospitals for non-emergency surgeries and major investment in nursing homes.

Mr Harris is also understood to be locked in talks with Mr Donohoe on securing additional funding for the extension of free GP care for all children and the introduction of free dental care for under-sixes.

Mr Donohoe is understood to be open to the proposals but his officials are concerned about the continuing overrun in the Department of Health's budget. The Health Minister is actively seeking to ensure commitments that he made on extending free GP care for children, introducing free dental care and making contraception free for women are included in Mr Donohoe's Budget plans.

However, he is facing resistance from Mr Donohoe's officials, who are concerned about the budget overrun in the Department of Health.

A senior Department of Finance source said: "He can announce whatever he wants, he still has to be able to pay for things. Any new policy initiatives are clearly threatened by his failure to get to grips with his budget."

Mr Harris will seek money from Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty to pay for the free dental plan which may be open to only children under three in the first year. He previously announced he would introduce it for under-sixes in the first year. The extension of the free GP care scheme might be announced in the Budget but introduced only late into 2020.

Sunday Independent