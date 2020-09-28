Brexit Briefing: Yet another crucial week as need to find a solution intensifies

One more crucial week

Yes, it’s yet another crucial week for Brexit. Three days of talks resume in Brussels tomorrow. Today, UK Brexit minister, Michael Gove was in the EU capital for talks with EU Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia.

If there was any kind of progress it was a very well-kept secret. Vice-president Sefcovic renewed the call for London to withdraw legislation which breaks the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement which has international legal status.

Mr Gove said he would do no such thing and is keeping a clause in the bill, currently going through the London parliament, which alters the post-Brexit status of Northern Ireland.

He defended the measure as “a safety net” to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Vice-president Sefcovic repeated the EU’s threat of legal action if the measure is not withdrawn by September 30. It is not as empty a threat as would first appear – it could make things quite awkward for London. But it’s no quick fix.

Deadlines and end lines

This Brexit carry-on has had more deadlines than most other political cruxes – going right back to June 23, 2016, when UK voters opted in a referendum to leave the EU.

But even this long procession of postponements appears close to the end.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to avail of an EU offer of an extension to a standstill trading transition period of anything up to two years to allow more considered negotiations. Mr Johnson wants to follow last January’s “political Brexit” with a full “trade Brexit” on December 31.

Realistically a deal would have to be wrapped up by the end of next month to allow member states and the European Parliament ratify it. Mr Johnson has further hardened that deadline by saying his government will walk away from talks if an agreement is not reached before an EU leaders’ summit on October 14 and 15.

But this week, EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, rubbished that October 14 deadline, saying they were really talking end of October. Brussels diplomats believe haggling could drag into November. But we are still only talking weeks and that “end line deadline” is now very real.

Still talks go on

The one flicker of hope is that the talks are continuing. The sticking points remain the same: Brussels wants “a level playing field” before it can concede free-trade access to the single market for UK goods and services.

A “level playing field” means keeping close to EU standards on labour law, environmental rules, and state aids to business.

The UK say that defeats the whole principle of leaving the EU in the first place. They are also slow to allow EU fishing boats post-Brexit access to UK waters.

But some Brussels officials familiar with the process say there is still some hope of a late breakthrough. It would very probably mean a minimalist trade deal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Budget, due in two weeks’ time is being framed to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

But we’re not finished yet.