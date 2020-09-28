| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit Briefing: Yet another crucial week as need to find a solution intensifies

EU-UK trade talks restart tomorrow, with little hope of agreement

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, rubbished the October 14 deadline this week (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

Close

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, rubbished the October 14 deadline this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, rubbished the October 14 deadline this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

PA

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, rubbished the October 14 deadline this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

John Downing Twitter

One more crucial week

Yes, it’s yet another crucial week for Brexit. Three days of talks resume in Brussels tomorrow. Today, UK Brexit minister, Michael Gove was in the EU capital for talks with EU Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia.

If there was any kind of progress it was a very well-kept secret. Vice-president Sefcovic renewed the call for London to withdraw legislation which breaks the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement which has international legal status.

Related Content