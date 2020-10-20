Brexit Briefing: The Lords send Johnson a rocket – but EU-UK trade talks are slow to restart

WE knew this was coming - but there was a certain enjoyment watching it happen. The House of Lords inflicted a symbolic defeat on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government today over Brexit legislation that critics say trashes international law.

The UK government's Internal Market Bill is designed to regulate trade among the country's four constituent parts - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - after Brexit.

But it unilaterally rewrites the EU-UK divorce treaty, provoking legal action by the Brussels Commission. More importantly from an Irish point of view, it alters the special trade status given to Northern Ireland, raising questions about the fragile peace.

This draft law has already passed the more powerful House of Commons. But in the House of Lords it was rejected by a majority of 226, with members – including the Protestant bishops - expressing "regret" over its treaty-breaching provisions.

So, the so-called “Lords” will go back to this draft law in the coming weeks and comb through its offending clauses. Realpolitik tells us there can only be delay – but do not dismiss this political theatre entirely.

Michael Howard, a former Conservative Party leader and prominent Brexiteer, was among the dissidents who voted against his own party’s government.

"I want the United Kingdom to be an independent and sovereign state. But I want it to be an independent sovereign state that holds its head up high in the world, that keeps its word, that upholds the rule of law, that honours its treaty obligations."

The UK government argument remains the same. It says this bill prevents the fragmentation of the UK's own internal market once it exits the EU commercially at the end of this year. Otherwise, Northern Ireland could become isolated, that bogus argument goes.

That vote came with the UK and the EU also locked in a stand-off over protracted talks about their future trading relationship from next year, and the threat of a no-deal separation looming ever larger.

All well and good. The more important issue is the restart of talks on a new post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal after some time-wasting melodramatics last weekend.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, today urged the UK to use the little time that remains to clinch a trade deal. But London is refusing to restart talks until Brussels promises concessions.

Both sides will soon get back to real negotiations – but there some “baba stuff” to be processed first. The UK still says there is no change in its position on the pointlessness of further talks with the EU over that vital trade deal.

We hope useful background contacts are advancing the action.

