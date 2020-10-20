| 13.3°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: The Lords send Johnson a rocket – but EU-UK trade talks are slow to restart

UK prime minister suffers symbolic defeat on Internal Market Bill

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

WE knew this was coming - but there was a certain enjoyment watching it happen. The House of Lords inflicted a symbolic defeat on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government today over Brexit legislation that critics say trashes international law.

The UK government's Internal Market Bill is designed to regulate trade among the country's four constituent parts - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - after Brexit.

But it unilaterally rewrites the EU-UK divorce treaty, provoking legal action by the Brussels Commission. More importantly from an Irish point of view, it alters the special trade status given to Northern Ireland, raising questions about the fragile peace.