Brexit Briefing: The key questions arising from the EU's groundbreaking legal action against the UK over agreement breach

Latest development makes the world a very uncomfortable place for Boris Johnson and his government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London (Photo: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire) Expand

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London (Photo: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire)

John Downing Twitter

It has been threatened for three weeks – Brussels is taking London to court for breaking international law.

The road ahead is complex, long and uncertain. So, let’s answer the key questions.

But the UK is leaving the EU – what can they fear from a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice?

That is the first question before moving through the many complexities of this tortured issue. Granted, any eventual sanctions against London – after years in court – may be somewhat illusory since they are leaving anyway.

