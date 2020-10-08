Brexit Briefing: Stand by for re-run of ‘Cod Wars’ of the 1970s if deal on post-Brexit fishing rights isn’t worked out

Here’s a quick look at the latest state of play.

Stand by for a re-run of the “Cod Wars” of the early 1970s as fishing boat crews’ tempers flare. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says that a deal must be worked out to allow EU boats continued access to lucrative UK waters after Brexit.

In the 1970s there were clashes between British crews and those from Iceland after the latter declared a big exclusion zone. This time around the confrontational crews could be from Ireland and Britain, probably mainly from Scotland.

Ireland is one of seven countries seeking a Brexit deal on UK fishery waters’ access. A deal on this had been hoped for in the summer. But things are still deadlocked.

Visiting Dublin today was EU summit meetings chairman Charles Michel who arrived for talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin. There is a big leaders’ summit planned for next week in Brussels where some important decisions will be taken about Brexit.

Mr Michel, a former Belgian prime minister, said the fishery negotiations in Brexit are very important to many member states. But he also stressed the need for the UK to agree not to undercut on labour, environment and state aid standards.

He added that, as always, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy has spoken of the need to develop Rosslare Europort and provide more regular direct ferry links between Ireland and mainland Europe.

The former transport company executive said Irish truckers cannot continue to rely so heavily upon landbridge links via Wales and England because these will be unreliable after Brexit.

Belfast

Busy man Simon Coveney sped to Belfast after lunch to meet British Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis. If that name seems familiar it may be because he was the first to openly admit, on September 9 last, that the UK was breaking the law – albeit in “a specific and limited way” – with its proposed legislation which would change the North’s special trade status after Brexit.

The pair were also due to discuss that other bundle of joy, Covid-19. It’s clear that Messrs Coveney and Lewis are miles apart on policy. But a good personal relationship could help and let’s recall that this time last year contacts between then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK PM Boris Johnson helped break a logjam.

More high-level London-Dublin contact over Brexit is expected soon.

Brussels

EU officials are playing down speculation described by one as “British spin” which is wrongly claiming there are rising chances of a Brexit trade deal.

One Brussels diplomat said Boris Johnson’s government was “pushing a sense of positivism and momentum – but we just don’t see it.”

This followed renewed speculation that the EU and UK negotiators were going to head for the “tunnel”. That’s Brussels-speak for going into lockdown talks which would hash out the minutiae of a deal.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has again said that the “tunnel” cannot happen until the UK first agrees to robust dispute-solving mechanisms. He says the two sides are not close to agreement on this.