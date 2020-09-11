| 15.2°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Seven key moments from a crazy week of negotiations

From planned breaches of international law to accusations of ‘sabre-rattling’ and lots of heated exchanges, a no-deal scenario has moved ever closer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Expand

John Downing Twitter

Seven days ago Brexit talks were just deadlocked. Then Boris Johnson unveiled plans to flout a done-deal on Northern Ireland and all hell broke loose. Here’s a swift look-back at what took place.

1 First hints

Last Sunday night reports out of London were that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning a domestic law that would unpick huge chunks of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement which came into effect on February 1 – the day after Britain left the political side of the European Union.

The new law would undo Northern Ireland’s special EU and UK status, after a Brexit UK trade standstill abruptly ends on December 31.