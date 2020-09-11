Brexit Briefing: Seven key moments from a crazy week of negotiations

Seven days ago Brexit talks were just deadlocked. Then Boris Johnson unveiled plans to flout a done-deal on Northern Ireland and all hell broke loose. Here’s a swift look-back at what took place.

1 First hints

Last Sunday night reports out of London were that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning a domestic law that would unpick huge chunks of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement which came into effect on February 1 – the day after Britain left the political side of the European Union.

The new law would undo Northern Ireland’s special EU and UK status, after a Brexit UK trade standstill abruptly ends on December 31.

2 A ‘limited’ law break On Tuesday, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted the planned changes breached international law by going back on a registered international treaty. Mr Lewis said the law-break was “specific and limited”. The London government’s top legal adviser, Johnathan Jones, quit in protest. 3 EU fury Reaction was swift and furious with key leaders like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warning London. Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed concern but stood back for a time. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who helped Mr Johnson broker a face-saving formula last October, said Mr Johnson might be “sabre-rattling”. On Wednesday night the Taoiseach phoned Mr Johnson, clearly laid out Ireland’s horrified reaction and followed-up with well-publicised interviews in the international media. 4 Still Brexit talks continue EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was in London as planned for the eighth round of struggling talks aimed at framing a post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal. Brussels was determined not to give Mr Johnson the satisfaction of collapsing those talks. 5 The EU hits back EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia also went to London and told UK Brexit minister Michael Gove their move was completely unacceptable. After the meeting, the European Commission issued an unprecedented statement which warned of legal action against the UK if the draft law is not withdrawn by September 30. Legal action would be slow, messy and of limited effect since the UK is leaving anyway. But it would also heap pressure and reputational damage on the UK. 6 Boris loves the brink Boris Johnson has shown a liking for the political brink since taking office in July 2019. This time he’s right on the very edge. Stoking up Brexit and blaming Brussels might help distract from his considerable Covid-19 woes. But internal opposition – even among his own Conservative members – has built and is compounded by widespread international criticism, including from the USA. 7 Like before – just far worse Brexit disaster predictions are nothing new. After teetering on the brink, we have also seen last-minute climbdowns by Mr Johnson. But the Taoiseach is right when he says a no-deal Brexit, with tens of thousands of Irish jobs in the balance, has just come closer. The only way out is for Mr Johnson to pull back his draft law. That would, however, cost him very dearly in domestic politics.

Read More