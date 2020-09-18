Brexit Briefing Roundup: From Joe Biden’s intervention to Boris Johnson stepping back from the brink (just a little), what you may have missed on the Brexit front this week

Another mad Brexit week gave Ireland a few reasons for hope – and many reasons to fear the worst.

Washington took a hand:

Boris Johnson’s move to break an EU treaty by changing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade status was castigated by leading Democrats in Washington DC putting a future UK trade deal with America at risk. Joe Biden, tipped to beat Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, added his voice to that of US House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi and others.

Read More

Brussels fondly recalled the “Iron Lady”:

EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen told Mr Johnson that not even Maggie Thatcher, famed for her EU rows through the 1970s and 1980s, would break an international treaty. But in her landmark state of the union address she said an EU-UK trade deal was still doable – despite the broken trust caused by Mr Johnson’s action.

Boris Johnson moves back just a little from the brink:

The UK PM did a compromise deal with rebels in his own party over his draft law which would give the British government the power to break parts of its Brexit Withdrawal Treaty. Mr Johnson agreed to give MPs the final say over any changes to the agreement. But the EU was not impressed and again told him to scrap the law – not put in his emergency use tool kit.

The Lords could play “ping pong” with Johnson’s plan:

It’s clear Boris Johnson has the MP numbers to put this law through parliament – and to push through a second vote to deploy it.

The toffs in the House of Lords are another matter. As Irish MEP Seán Kelly was first to point out, the Lords could obstruct and delay this law well into next year.

Read More

Mr Johnson’s so-called “UK Internal Market Bill” will clear the House of Commons this month and go to the upper house in October. The Lords can take out the offending clauses and send it back to MPs, they could re-instate the clauses and send it back again. Then it could be rinse and repeat – or “ping pong” as they call it in Westminster.

However, eventually the House of Commons can push the measure through. But the entire process would seriously damage the UK’s already tarnished international reputation.

The worst need not happen – just a lesser version of it may result:

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Budget plan for 2021, to be unveiled on October 13, is being drawn up on the assumption of a no-deal Brexit crashout. But where there’s life – in the form of ongoing EU-UK talks – there’s still some hope.

Read More

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said Brussels will not be the ones to walk away. Lost amid all the noise this week, the UK negotiators appeared ready to compromise on the tricky issue of post-Brexit EU fishermen’s access to UK waters.

An EU-UK trade deal of some kind cannot be ruled out. But at this stage it would be minimal and could still harm Irish exports and put jobs at risk.