Brexit Briefing Roundup: From Joe Biden’s intervention to Boris Johnson stepping back from the brink (just a little), what you may have missed on the Brexit front this week

The light in the tunnel might be the “Brexit high-speed special” heading for the Covid-stricken Irish economy

John Downing Twitter

Another mad Brexit week gave Ireland a few reasons for hope – and many reasons to fear the worst.

Washington took a hand:

Boris Johnson’s move to break an EU treaty by changing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade status was castigated by leading Democrats in Washington DC putting a future UK trade deal with America at risk. Joe Biden, tipped to beat Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, added his voice to that of US House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi and others.