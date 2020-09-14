| 21.4°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson – but he still has the parliamentary numbers so this law will march on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

John Downing Twitter

The Brexit focus moves to London this week as MPs debate Boris Johnson’s move to change Northern Ireland’s special trade status. 

LONDON:

The focus is back on the London parliament in Westminster – scene of all that political drama in spring 2019. Boris Johnson’s controversial Internal Market Bill, which breaks the international treaty with the EU called the Withdrawal Agreement, goes before MPs for the first time today.

The full scale of the internal opposition to Mr Johnson’s move will be seen. All five living former UK prime ministers, two from Labour and three from his own Conservative Party, have denounced the legislation. His own former attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, has also castigated the move.