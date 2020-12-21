| 8.7°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Just 10 days left and, yes, that was the sound of another deadline being smashed

Fisheries continue to be a sticking point and the mood music is not encouraging

EU negotiator Michel Barnier moved on the fishery crux when he offered to give up 25pc of the EU boats' €650m catch in lucrative UK waters. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/AP

EU negotiator Michel Barnier moved on the fishery crux when he offered to give up 25pc of the EU boats&rsquo; €650m catch in lucrative UK waters. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/AP

EU negotiator Michel Barnier moved on the fishery crux when he offered to give up 25pc of the EU boats’ €650m catch in lucrative UK waters. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/AP

EU negotiator Michel Barnier moved on the fishery crux when he offered to give up 25pc of the EU boats’ €650m catch in lucrative UK waters. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/AP

John Downing Twitter

British Brexit negotiators were treated to mulled wine and mince pies at the splendid UK embassy to the EU close to the Brussels talks centre on Sunday evening.

But that was the height of the seasonal cheer as – with just 10 days left to the real deadline of December 31 – these talks on a new EU-UK free trade deal are badly stuck.

This time the issue is about fisheries which is 1pc of EU economic output and 0.1pc of the UK economic action. But the UK has invested huge political credibility and symbolism in the issue.

