Brexit Briefing: Just 10 days left and, yes, that was the sound of another deadline being smashed

British Brexit negotiators were treated to mulled wine and mince pies at the splendid UK embassy to the EU close to the Brussels talks centre on Sunday evening.

But that was the height of the seasonal cheer as – with just 10 days left to the real deadline of December 31 – these talks on a new EU-UK free trade deal are badly stuck.

This time the issue is about fisheries which is 1pc of EU economic output and 0.1pc of the UK economic action. But the UK has invested huge political credibility and symbolism in the issue.

Another deadline also went wallop just after midnight today. This one was somewhat artificial as it was fixed by the MEPs in the European Parliament who said, if they did not have a draft deal first thing today, they could not ratify it until the new year.

Read More

Yes, that does increase the risk of a no-deal outcome on January 1. But EU officials have signalled that some kind of lawyerly devices can be found to avert that – always assuming both sides can do a five-to-midnight deal.

However, the mood music is not encouraging right now. And the gloom does not have the sense of people on both sides talking things down to pull them back up again.

In fact, the only real hope is that the two sides are still engaged in talks in Brussels as they have been for the past two weeks.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier did move on the fishery crux over the weekend. To the dismay of Irish fishermen’s representatives, he offered to give up 25pc of the EU boats’ €650m catch in lucrative UK waters.

This issue is huge for Irish coastal communities in the south-east, south-west and in pockets all along the western seaboard right up to Ireland’s fishing capital of Killybegs in Donegal. In many of those places, the marine industry is central to work and incomes.

One third of the value of Ireland’s yearly catch is caught in what will become UK territorial waters after January 1.

There are similar issues for communities in Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark and some Nordic countries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was puzzled about the implications of the latest EU offer for British fishing communities. He sought further “clarification”.

Despite the breaking of the latest in a long series of Brexit deadlines, two things are now abundantly clear. Talks will continue right up to deadline – but they will not leak into the new year.

The December 31 deadline is very real and looming closer and closer.