| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit Briefing: Johnson is confronted by ‘ghost of Maggie Thatcher’ as London learns a post-Brexit UK-USA trade deal faces big obstacles

The main Brexit action was in Brussels this morning, where EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a landmark speech. But the focus also switched to the USA, as UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab hit Washington DC for key meetings.

Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Close

Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Wire

Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Wire

PA

Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Wire

BRUSSELS

The Commission President – increasingly known as by her initials, VDL, in Brussels – delivered her first landmark “state of the union” speech since she took office nine months ago.

She delivered a blunt warning to Boris Johnson on his moves to break an international treaty by changing the agreed EU-UK special trade status of Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Related Content