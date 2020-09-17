| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit Briefing: Johnson gets a ‘Stateside broadside’ as he tries to calm the home front – but Ireland is preparing for the worst

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has waded in on behalf of his ancestral homeland, Ireland. Brussels is unimpressed by Boris Johnson’s pledge to use his new Brexit gambit only if needed. Next month’s Irish Budget is all about Covid 19 and the ‘B-word’

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA Expand

Close

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Peter Nicholls/PA

John Downing Twitter

WASHINGTON

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab personally collected the warning he expected at a meeting with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and powerful committee chair Congressman Richie Neale.

The US leaders both told the visiting UK minister that London’s plans to unilaterally change the North’s special trade status threaten the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, and that means there is no hope of a UK-US free-trade deal.

Related Content