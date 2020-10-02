Brexit Briefing: Ireland to chase €5bn Brexit fallout fund if the only deal that can be struck is a 'skinny' deal

Another bonkers Brexit week brought a major EU versus UK law case. But even more strange moves are afoot.

The EU just had to begin legal proceedings if it was to retain credibility. London failed to remove its draft law changing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit special trade status. Brussels had to follow through with its counter-threat.

It is big stuff – mainly designed to shame the UK internationally at a time when it is trying to do deals around the globe. But it’s no quick fix and it is uncertain what penalties can ever be levied against the UK in the long-term.

But the EU is right to say the UK cannot rip up chunks of an agreed deal which took effect just seven months ago. The EU has stood by Ireland on Brexit.

Read More

But are we headed for a trade deal – even a "skinny" one?

EU-UK trade talks continue despite the move towards litigation. Brussels is not going to be the one to collapse these talks. There have been calls for these negotiators to get real and head for what’s called the “tunnel”.

This is another piece of Brussels-speak for a process whereby the negotiators go into a form of purdah, or lockdown, and focus entirely on the minutiae of a deal. Thus, they head for that tunnel.

Like all other things related to Brexit, the jury is out on whether things have reached that point.

We’re not sure where the term “skinny trade deal” comes from. The Americans have been using the term for international trade talks for some time. We’ll come back when we learn more – and give you the skinny.

Obviously “skinny” means a minimal deal which would help Ireland in that it would rule out tariffs and quotas for UK trade.

Ireland eyes a special €5bn Brexit fallout fund

The focus moves to a video call between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson tomorrow. A two-day EU leaders’ summit focused mainly on foreign policy, but heard a brief Brexit report, and a submission from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Ireland’s huge exposure in case of a UK crash-out in 90 days’ time.

If there is a crash-out, or even if there is only a “skinny” deal, Ireland will be eyeing a €5bn Brexit fund. Others in queue will be the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France and Germany.

That empty commission chair could be filled soon

Amid all this, Ireland has had nobody attending the EU Commission’s weekly meetings since August 26, when Phil Hogan was forced to quit over “Golfgate”.

That could change as soon as next week.

Irish Commissioner designate, Mairead McGuinness, has glided through a European Parliament ratification hearing in Brussels. There will be a vote by the entire parliament on appointing the reshuffled Commission next Wednesday, October 7.