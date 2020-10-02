| 12.1°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Ireland to chase €5bn Brexit fallout fund if the only deal that can be struck is a 'skinny' deal

EU determined to come to an agreement, even after starting legal proceedings against the UK

Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Expand

John Downing Twitter

Another bonkers Brexit week brought a major EU versus UK law case. But even more strange moves are afoot.

The inevitable court move

The EU just had to begin legal proceedings if it was to retain credibility. London failed to remove its draft law changing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit special trade status. Brussels had to follow through with its counter-threat.

It is big stuff – mainly designed to shame the UK internationally at a time when it is trying to do deals around the globe. But it’s no quick fix and it is uncertain what penalties can ever be levied against the UK in the long-term.

