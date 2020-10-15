| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit Briefing: EU leaders back in Brussels for a major summit and Boris is 'Borising' again

Boris Johnson had video-talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and summit chairman Charles Michel on Wednesday night (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire) Expand

Close

Boris Johnson had video-talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and summit chairman Charles Michel on Wednesday night (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Boris Johnson had video-talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and summit chairman Charles Michel on Wednesday night (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

PA

Boris Johnson had video-talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and summit chairman Charles Michel on Wednesday night (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

John Downing Twitter

We’ve said it before, but we must keep on saying it: All EU issues eventually involve a big row over fish. This two-day summit, opening on Thursday afternoon, proves the point.

But here are the five things you need to know about this EU leaders’ meeting – held with masks and appropriate social distancing as most member states step up their state of Covid-19 emergency measures.

Related Content