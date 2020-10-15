Brexit Briefing: EU leaders back in Brussels for a major summit and Boris is 'Borising' again

We’ve said it before, but we must keep on saying it: All EU issues eventually involve a big row over fish. This two-day summit, opening on Thursday afternoon, proves the point.

But here are the five things you need to know about this EU leaders’ meeting – held with masks and appropriate social distancing as most member states step up their state of Covid-19 emergency measures.

1 Brexit is back with a bang

The 27 leaders have avoided going into detail since talks on a future EU-UK relationship post Brexit opened last spring.

Now they cannot avoid talking Brexit as there are precisely 77 days left to the latest ‘witching deadline’ of December 31 next. That’s when the interim no-change EU-UK trade regime runs out.

Other deadlines were extended – for many reasons this one is the end of the road.

There is only very limited optimism that a deal can be done. If a deal does emerge it is likely to be minimal, posing some difficulties for Ireland but avoiding the no-deal carnage of tens of thousands of job losses.

Still, talks are continuing, and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will update the leaders on progress – and the lack of it. The same rows persist: the UK’s refusal to keep EU labour, environment and state aid rules, the lack of an agreed mechanism to resolve disputes… and fish. Of which, more below.

2 Boris is ‘Borising’ again

UK PM Boris Johnson had video-talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and summit chairman Charles Michel on Wednesday night. There were no rows, but no breakthroughs either.

Mr Johnson had fixed a deadline of today, October 15, to “walk away” if there was no deal. Now he has said he’ll wait to see what the EU leaders say at the close of the summit and then decide.

EU leaders are determined to kill him with conciliation. The smart money is on talks continuing but a deal has to be found before the end of this month, or in the first week of November.

Remember, any deal has to be ratified in member states and by the European Parliament. That requires time before year’s end.

3 Something is fishy about all this

Fish is vital to many coastal communities’ survival, but it’s a small issue in the greater economic scheme of things. It’s estimated fisheries is worth 0.12pc of the UK’s GDP but it’s invoked as a symbol of the “UK’s freedom from Brussels”.

If there’s a no-deal on January 1, the UK could declare a 200km territorial water limit. That affects only a small number of member states called the “coastal eight”: Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden. Ireland gets one third of the overall value of its annual catch, especially in mackerel and prawns, from what could become “UK waters”.

French President Emmanuel Macron is especially wired about the issue. He’s under big pressure to keep faith with his coastal communities.

4. So, deal or no deal on Brexit?

Talking will probably continue into next week and onwards. As Taoiseach Micheál Martin says: “A no-deal is not in anyone’s interest.”

But Mr Martin says getting a deal requires “political will” which so far seems lacking in London. The biggest threat is cussed ideology among Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party buddies.

Only time will tell, but we will find out very soon. Some in Brussels are predicting a special Brexit summit in a fortnight or so.

For the moment, the EU’s “coastal eight” wants the same access as before Brexit. The UK is offering a three-year phase-in of limited access for certain member states, fishing for specific species.

London is also proposing that such access be agreed on a year-by-year basis which would disrupt national forward planning. Michel Barnier, himself a former French fisheries minister, has insisted both sides must compromise.

But negotiations will be tough and complex.

5 Anything else on the summit agenda?

Plenty. Talk of Covid-19 is inevitable as the leaders meet in a part of Brussels where all bars and cafes are locked up.

The leaders will discuss Covid-19 cooperation and, most important of all, how to fairly share access to any Covid-19 vaccine which may emerge.

The leaders are also talking about upping the climate change targets of carbon emissions. The European Parliament wants the EU to soon go to 55pc of 1990 carbon emissions.

A new EU-Africa relationship is also down for decision.