Brexit Briefing: Dublin and Brussels strongly critical of Boris Johnson’s move to break Withdrawal Agreement

EU and Irish leaders are watching carefully to see Boris Johnson’s next move. If he persists with plans to break an international treaty guaranteeing the North’s special EU-UK status after Brexit, a no-deal calamity will become unavoidable.

Here’s a quick look at the latest state of play.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin followed his phone call to his UK counterpart on Wednesday night with further efforts to publicise Ireland’s views on the issue internationally.

EU media outlets relayed Mr Martin’s pessimistic view fearing that a no-deal end to Brexit will be hard to avoid given the UK’s move to renege of pledged checks on goods going into the North from England, Scotland and Wales, as guaranteed under the Withdrawal Agreement.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, a veteran of EU negotiations over 30 years, said the only way EU-UK trade talks can be rescued is via an effective climb-down by Johnson. The talks were already struggling to find a new trade deal before a transition period expires on December 31.

LONDON

The EU registered a big presence in the UK capital as the crisis raged. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is there for the final day of round eight of trade talks with his British counterpart, David Frost.

EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia, arrived via the Channel Tunnel for an emergency meeting with UK Brexit minister Michael Gove. This is a meeting of a so-called Joint Committee, a mechanism also provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement and aimed at managing disputes.

Johnson continues to face down strong British criticisms of his action. Former solicitor general Edward Garnier supported comments by former prime ministers Theresa May and John Major that the UK’s international reputation is being undermined.

BRUSSELS

Strong criticisms of the UK’s planned breach of international law over Northern Ireland continued. Senior official Danuta Hubner said the status given to the North was vital for continued peace and stability in Ireland.

Officials say they will wait to see what final text of Johnson’s draft law actually makes it through the London parliament over the next fortnight. They are still allowing leeway for some amendments which could help defuse the row.

But there is growing frustration that London has not met the EU fairly over three years of talks trying to frame a new post-Brexit trade relationship.

Possible international law proceedings by the EU against the UK are being talked about. But this would be a long process and resolve little in the tight timeframe remaining.