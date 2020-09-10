| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit Briefing: Dublin and Brussels strongly critical of Boris Johnson’s move to break Withdrawal Agreement

Fears a no-deal calamity will become unavoidable as high-powered EU negotiators head to London

Breaking agreement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons, London, yesterday. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Close

Breaking agreement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons, London, yesterday. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Breaking agreement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons, London, yesterday. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

via REUTERS

Breaking agreement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the House of Commons, London, yesterday. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

John Downing Twitter

EU and Irish leaders are watching carefully to see Boris Johnson’s next move. If he persists with plans to break an international treaty guaranteeing the North’s special EU-UK status after Brexit, a no-deal calamity will become unavoidable.

Here’s a quick look at the latest state of play.

DUBLIN

Taoiseach Micheál Martin followed his phone call to his UK counterpart on Wednesday night with further efforts to publicise Ireland’s views on the issue internationally.