Brexit Briefing: As the crunch date gets closer, UK car makers are beginning to realise they are in a major bind

The full Brexit economic impact may put a strain on the celebrated “British stiff upper lip”.

LONDON

There has been a strong call for people not to succumb to despair over Covid-19, threats to employment, and a bad Brexit. Bank of England chief economist, Andy Haldane, urged the nation to avoid a “chicken licken view” and be hopeful about the future.

It may be easier said than done for some sectors – like the car manufacturers – whose kingpins opposed Brexit and then sought the “softest possible Brexit”. UK car makers like Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Vauxhall and Nissan, who reckon their parts are 44pc British, have been dealt a big blow.

Already the UK car makers are dependent on an EU-wide supply chain with parts coming via “just-in-time delivery” which makes a decent trade deal imperative.

Now the sector learns that parts coming from Japan and Turkey cannot be classified as “British” for EU tariff purposes. That classification was sought assuming some form of free-trade deal – but Brussels said: “Non!”

Still, Boris Johnson’s legislation marches on – including the contested clauses to allow London unilaterally change Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade status. It has fully cleared the lower house of parliament by a comfortable 340 to 256 votes.

There were 21 Tory abstentions, including former PM Theresa May. So, it’s on to the House of Lords where PM Johnson does not have a majority. The Lords will delay and harass – but they cannot block this law.

BRUSSELS

Brexit remains a major theme but, for many not directly dealing with it, the topic has become “so last year”. Like most other places, Covid-19, and that all it comprises tops the political hit parade.

However, Brexit is probably now relegated to number three, four or five, depending on who you talk to.

After Covid-19 comes a big push to have the €1.8tn seven-year EU budget fund and the Covid-19 rescue funds – already agreed in principle last July – put into detailed political agreements. But those details are proving hard to satisfy all member states and the European Parliament.

Following on from that comes a flare-up in the ongoing row between the EU and Hungarian right-wing Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.

He has called, in vain, to have EU Commission vice-president, Vero Jourova of the Czech Republic, sacked.

And even then, other topics could now top Brexit. There’s a huge row between France and the rest over the European Parliament’s refusal – due to Covid19 risks – to continue holding its plenary sittings in the French city of Strasbourg for four days each month.

But worry not – all of this is temporary. The EU leaders are preparing a big summit for a fortnight’s time. The sad part is that Brexit will be back in the spotlight.