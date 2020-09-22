Brexit Briefing: As Boris Johnson's controversial legislation goes to the next stage, a German government minister warns London to 'stop the games'

As focus moves increasingly towards a “minimalist” EU-UK trade deal by the deadline at the end of the year, we take a look at the today’s Brexit developments around Europe.

The main spotlight was on Boris Johnson’s announcement of new Covid-19 restrictions. But in the House of Commons, MPs were ready once more to vote on the next stage of Brexit legislation which can change Northern Ireland’s special trade status.

Read More

There were also practical signs that Brexit is happening as planned on December 31, with or without an EU-UK free-trade deal. Thousands of UK citizens living in different EU member states have received warnings from key British banks that their accounts will be terminated. This is because there will not be an EU licence for these banks to continue providing this service to overseas customers.

Also at the House of Commons, the head of Dover port, Tim Reardon, said there was no funding for developments required by Brexit at the ferry port. He told the treasury committee the UK government was “cutting it very tight”.

Brussels

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney took time out from an EU ministers’ meeting to hold talks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Coveney said the EU had given strong support to Ireland over the past three weeks since Boris Johnson announced his controversial bill.

Separately, Mr Barnier signalled he will be in London on Wednesday. UK officials said it was for a series of informal talks on the issue of Brexit. On Monday, EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic was again in London for more talks with UK Brexit Minister Michael Gove.

Germany's European Affairs Minister Michael Roth warned the UK it was time to get serious about Brexit talks. “But please, dear friends in London, stop the games. Time is running out," he said, after a meeting in Brussels.

Dublin

Preparations for the Budget due in three weeks’ time - Tuesday, October 13 - continued to be dominated by Brexit and Covid-19. A special online seminar about foreign trade was organised by Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews.

Participants included Sabine Weyand, the EU’s most senior trade official and previously a key player in the Brexit talks. The seminar included contributions from Junior Trade Minister Robert Troy and took a broader focus on world trade in the wake of Brexit and Covid-19.

Ms Weyand warned that Covid-19 increased the risk of trade protectionism via shorter supply chains and the transfer of certain manufacturing processes for strategic reasons.