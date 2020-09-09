| 15.9°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: Amid UK moves to unravel the Withdrawal Agreement, are we going backwards towards calamity?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ‘tackle’ Boris Johnson on the issue as UK publishes controversial Internal Market Bill

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

After months in the Covid-19 shadows Brexit is moving again – but it’s going backwards. Here’s an update on all you need to know.

DUBLIN

After two days of cautiously watching and waiting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hit the phone this afternoon and talk to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.