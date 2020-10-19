| 12.2°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: After Johnson’s weekend strop comes calm - and a move back towards negotiations

But prime minister also feels the wrath of senior UK bishops

Boris Johnson: (Downing Street /PA Wire) Expand

John Downing Twitter

Real talks are likely to return

After a weekend when the EU and UK blamed each other for a lack of progress, and each side called on the other to compromise, things have calmed down.

In fairness, EU negotiators had insisted at all times that negotiations on a new trade deal with the UK should continue. But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit minister, Michael Gove, said there was no point in talks unless the EU “changed its attitude”.

All that left another round of negotiating, due for London this week, in some doubt. But, happily, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, had exchanged mobile numbers.

