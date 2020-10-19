Brexit Briefing: After Johnson’s weekend strop comes calm - and a move back towards negotiations

Real talks are likely to return

After a weekend when the EU and UK blamed each other for a lack of progress, and each side called on the other to compromise, things have calmed down.

In fairness, EU negotiators had insisted at all times that negotiations on a new trade deal with the UK should continue. But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit minister, Michael Gove, said there was no point in talks unless the EU “changed its attitude”.

All that left another round of negotiating, due for London this week, in some doubt. But, happily, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, had exchanged mobile numbers.

Up to recent decades, Irish politicians always feared a public rebuke from the Catholic bishops, often dubbed a "belt of the crozier", in reference to a bishop's ceremonial staff. Times change and the political status of the Anglican bishops in the UK has not been strong for a very long time. But, that said, they have now made a remarkable intervention into the Brexit debate. The UK's most senior Anglican bishops have warned that Mr Johnson's unilateral changes to the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, via domestic legislation, have set a "disastrous precedent" and could undermine peace in Northern Ireland. In a letter to the Financial Times, the top archbishops in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the UK government's Brexit-related Internal Market Bill had "enormous moral, as well as political and legal, consequences". That legislation – which has been described as in breach of international law - has been approved by MPs in the House of Commons. But it faces strong opposition in the House of Lords, where the governing Conservative Party does not have a majority. The Lords is full of very eminent lawyers whose commentary on the bill will embarrass the London government internationally. Igor Judge, a former High Court judge who now sits in the Lords, has launched a broadside against the draft law. "The rule of law is a bulwark against authoritarian incursion. We are about to tear it into tatters," Mr Judge said. The sad part is that the House of Lords can only delay legislation.

