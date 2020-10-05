Brexit Briefing: A busy week for Michel Barnier – and fish is back on the menu

The only hopeful sign is that talking continues, though trust is shattered.

Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel starts her working week on Monday playing host to the chief EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in the German capital. Chancellor Merkel is an important player in all of this and, while other EU leaders lose patience with London and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she continues to stress the need for a deal.

Ms Merkel will get an update on talks flashpoints – the demand that London keep EU standards on environment and labour law and on state aids to business. The jobs of thousands of German car workers are riding on avoiding a crash-out Brexit on December 31.

Read More London Boris Johnson is striking a slightly less belligerent tone after video-conference talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. Both leaders put the bright side out after those discussions and insisted a deal can be done – but with no indication as to how. Mr Johnson said on Sunday that he did not want a no-deal outcome to Brexit. But then he added: “We can more than live with it.” The London government is again saying that the EU should do a deal like it did with Canada in 2017. This exempts a lot of Canadian goods from tariffs and allows pretty high import quotas – but it is not an out-and-out free trade deal and also involves checks for product standards. Mr Johnson continually argues that Canada has no conditions about environment, labour law and state aid. But the EU counters that Canada is different because trade volumes are nothing like EU-UK trade levels and Canada is very far away. Talks continue At all events Mr Barnier is back in London on Wednesday for talks with his UK counterpart, David Frost. That is a sign of hope in itself – despite the erosion of trust by the UK’s unilateral move to break an international treaty on the post-Brexit trade status of Northern Ireland. And that’s not all Michel Barnier has ahead of him this week. He is beginning a series of discussions with various fishery ministers about another tricky issue – EU fishing boats’ access to UK waters after Brexit. Seven countries – including Ireland – are concerned here. The issue packs a bigger political punch than the volumes of money concerned would immediately suggest. In UK politics “fishing waters’ sovereignty” has been evoked as symbolic in the need to “take back control” from the EU. But the UK is not the only country with domestic political issues at stake here. In France, President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity is on the slide, is under big pressure from French fishery interests.

Read More