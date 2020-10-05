| 11.8°C Dublin

Brexit Briefing: A busy week for Michel Barnier – and fish is back on the menu

After a weekend when both Boris Johnson and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen insisted a deal can be done, much work remains to be done on Brexit talks flashpoints

Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier (Frank Augstein/PA/Francisco Seco/AP) Expand

John Downing Twitter

The only hopeful sign is that talking continues, though trust is shattered.

Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel starts her working week on Monday playing host to the chief EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in the German capital. Chancellor Merkel is an important player in all of this and, while other EU leaders lose patience with London and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she continues to stress the need for a deal.

Ms Merkel will get an update on talks flashpoints – the demand that London keep EU standards on environment and labour law and on state aids to business. The jobs of thousands of German car workers are riding on avoiding a crash-out Brexit on December 31.

