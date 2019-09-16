Brexit backstop poses no ‘challenge’ to Northern Ireland unionists – Paschal Donohoe

The Irish backstop built into the proposed UK withdrawal agreement from the EU “should not be viewed as a challenge to unionism”, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told a Brexit conference today.

In an address to the DCU Brexit Institute, Minister Donohoe said he understood why many northern unionists are uncomfortable with the prospect of Northern Ireland remaining within the EU customs union, for any length of time, while the rest of the UK leaves the free trade area.

But he said the sole purpose of the backstop “is to provide certainty, to businesses and communities on both sides of the border, that they will be able to continue to operate and go about their daily lives as they do today. Nothing more,” he said.

“It represents a compromise. It is not the status quo. And it's not the same as Northern Ireland staying in the European Union.”

Minister Donohoe said the Government was open to refining elements of the backstop to address unionist concerns – so long as it allows the border to remain open to trade and traffic.

“The Government has always been prepared to look at modifications, improvements or alternative arrangements that would secure the same outcomes while amplifying the forms of consent and inclusion that underpin the Good Friday agreement,” he said.

“The first clause of the backstop reaffirms very clearly the principle of consent. The second clause reaffirms the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom. The Government will never undermine this principle,” he said. “It's the basis for the Good Friday agreement. It's enshrined in the Constitution.”

Online Editors