Brexit agreement will include UK customs deal to avoid Irish backstop - report

An all-UK customs deal will be written into the legally binding agreement governing Britain's withdrawal from the EU so that an Irish backstop, which has been the main stumbling bloc to London and Brussels agreeing a deal, is not required, the Sunday Times reported.

An all-UK customs deal will be written into the legally binding agreement governing Britain's withdrawal from the EU so that an Irish backstop, which has been the main stumbling bloc to London and Brussels agreeing a deal, is not required, the Sunday Times reported.

That agreement will include an exit clause, which could allow Prime Minister Theresa May to try to win over sceptical Brexiteers, the newspaper said.

Preparations for a final deal are "far more advanced than previously disclosed", the report said, and will lead to a document of 50 pages or more being published.

May's office did not offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters