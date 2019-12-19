Brexit a surprise non-issue for UK travel managers

YOU might think that trading and voyaging outside post-Brexit Britain could be a worry for our fellow travellers across the water - but not so. 'Tis the season of crystal ball gazing in the corporate travel world and, as ever, it's a combination of wish lists and mixed messages among those surveyed about the year ahead. And there are some surprising results.

Asked about the opportunities and challenges ahead in 2020, new regulations and red tape in a post-EU world ranked low on the priorities of UK travel managers. Just over two thirds of them believe their travel spend will stay the same next year and a quarter reckon it'll increase.

Whether that's from having to chase new markets, or simple head-in-the-sand outlooks, only time will tell. Indeed, only 8pc predict a drop in spend, so it's business as usual in Britain, according to the annual survey of travel managers by the UK's Institute of Travel Management, in conjunction with FCM Travel Solutions.

Now for those mixed messages: the need to adopt new technology (that's been the message for years now, without much cut-through) and the green wave, with businesses keen to avoid Scandinavian-style 'flight shame' and a bad rep.

