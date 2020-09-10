Breach of international law would be unacceptable, says Taoiseach

Ireland has bluntly told Britain that its proposed breach of international law on the Northern Ireland protocol is utterly unacceptable.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for up to half an hour before 6pm last night. He "set out in forthright terms his concerns about latest developments in London on Brexit," a spokeswoman said, passing on the anger of all parties in the State.

"It was a serious, sombre phone call," a source close to Mr Martin said.

He accused Mr Johnson of dangerously playing politics with the settlement in Northern Ireland, warning that his reneging on the protocol was likely to increase tensions. He also repeated his comments in the Dáil that Britain's attitude represented a "breach of trust."

The Irish objections also included the breaking of an international treaty, the absence of any advance warning or bilateral engagement between the two countries.

There were "serious implications for Northern Ireland", Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach "stressed to Mr Johnson that the UK government should re-engage with EU negotiators urgently", an official statement from the Government said last night.

But there were no signs that Mr Johnson intends to amend, drop or even delay the Internal Market Bill, which has already prompted the resignation of the British government's legal chief.

Mr Martin had earlier been under pressure in the Dáil to "publicly call out" the British prime minister.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly told the Taoiseach: "You need to stand up and call this out for what it is. I don't trust Boris Johnson - I know you can't say that, but you more or less have to, in diplomatic ­language, because this is unprecedented."

Never before had our nearest neighbour treated an Irish government as the Johnson administration had done in the past 48 hours, Mr Kelly said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she had rung Downing Street on Monday herself in an attempt to protest the move. "But I am not the head of Government," she added pointedly.

She added that Mr Johnson, if he got away with walking away from the Northern Irish protocol, "will feel emboldened to walk away from the whole lot".

She added: "Perfidious Albion is alive and well and living at No 10 Downing Street."

The Northern Ireland protocol was the "bare minimum needed" to protect the Good Friday Agreement and to prevent any hard border on the island of Ireland, she said.

Mr Johnson's position was "stupid and dangerous," she told the Taoiseach, and it showed the extent to which he was prepared to go to satisfy "Tory Brexiteers and blunt English nationalism".

She also accused Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis of falsely assuring Michelle O'Neill, the Deputy First Minister, that the internal markets bill had no implications for the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Martin said he had spoken to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and both agreed the British move was a "very ­serious" development.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Mr Lewis "didn't display any subtlety" in announcing the UK intention to break international law, and there had been no advance "heads-up" to Ireland, he said.

The Taoiseach said he would complain to Mr Johnson about the unilateral nature of the move, its illegality, and how it undermined trust and international agreements.

"The Irish Government has to make it clear that there are basic principles that apply in how we conduct our relationship," he said yesterday.

It was particularly regrettable that Northern Ireland was being "dragged back into it" when Stormont was operating with commendable unity of purpose. The move "has the potential to create further ­tensions," he warned.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told Morning Ireland the British moves had "set off alarm bells in Dublin", but added: "I think they're backfired. We have seen the response of the Northern Ireland parties representing the majority of people in the North, which has been very negative. We've seen the response from the European Union, we've seen the response from US Congress and Irish-America.

"I think governments are scratching their heads around the world, wondering whether they should ever enter into treaties or contracts with the British government if this is their attitude."

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the EU task force had not been told in advance, and there had been "no reach out" to anyone, which was an extraordinary way to approach negotiations.

Last night, Mr Martin told Sky News in an interview: "There was a necessity to articulate our deep disappointment at how all of this developed, and our overall opposition to this approach to negotiations in Europe.

"There's a lot of anger towards this and the manner in which this happened."

