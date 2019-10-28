Bottled water stockpiled for customers at Border in case supply cut off

Irish Water has agreed a plan with its Northern Ireland counterpart to bail out Border counties with tankers and pallets of bottled water if a hard Brexit leads to shortages.

Internal documents show the State utility has been engaging with Northern Ireland Water on a "reciprocal support and aid agreement" whereby both bodies agree to support each other in the event that a crash-out Brexit affects water supply on the island of Ireland.

Emails and documents seen by the Irish Independent reveal that the aid could be necessary in particular for Irish Water customers along the Border whose water supply is delivered by Northern Ireland Water.

Internal UK government documents have previously warned that some of its fresh water supplies could be hit if there are problems importing water treatment chemicals.

Irish Water has noted in its internal documents that there are 500 residential customers who are supplied by three different cross-Border supplies for which Irish Water pays its Northern counterpart.

"This aid will apply on an all-island basis and will be of key support to our Border counties customers, especially in the event of supply being impacted to those Irish Water customers that are served by an NI Water supply," an Irish Water official wrote in an email in January.

A source confirmed this could include providing alternative supplies including water tankers or pallets of bottled water.

Irish Water said: "Mutual aid in an emergency might include provision of expertise or personnel; IBCs [Intermediate Bulk Containers] or similar if an alternative water supply was required; or possibly engineering parts."

Des Nevin, NI Water's director of customer service delivery, said: "We are confident the actions we have taken to date will allow us to identify any problems well in advance of any effects being felt.

"Our customers should feel reassured that we are prepared and arrangements are in place for minimising risk."

Irish Independent