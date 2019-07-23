Boris Johnson would not qualify for a job in the Irish banking sector because he is "economical with the truth", the chairman of AIB has suggested.

Boris too 'economical with the truth' to get a job as a banker, says AIB chairman

In an extraordinary assessment of British politics, Richard Pym has said the UK is in "meltdown". And he described the likely next prime minister as somebody with "uncombed hair" who is "evasive" and uses "questionably racist language".

Mr Pym launched a scathing attack on those leading the Brexit charge, including Jacob Rees-Mogg "whom you might reasonably have thought was educated in the 19th century".

He told the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, that if candidates such as Mr Johnson appeared at his desk with uncombed hair and a CV showing he was dismissed from two previous jobs for "being economical with the truth", he would have no chance of the job.

"It would be a very easy decision to reject that candidate, notwithstanding the charisma which they showed in interview," he said. On the impact Brexit will have, Mr Pym, who is British, predicted that the EU would remain "relatively unscathed" after the initial damage.

"Some British politicians think that Europe is just bluffing and will cave in when confronted by the British bulldog.

AIB chairman Richard Pym said politically the UK is in ‘meltdown’

"This is a dangerous fallacy, the EU is massive, it's like an elephant looking down on some irritating yapping dog," he said. Ireland would suffer economic damage but the Government had "prepared well", he said.

