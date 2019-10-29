Boris Johnson wins preliminary approval for December election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament's preliminary approval on Tuesday to hold Britain's first December election in almost a century in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

As the European Union granted a third delay to the divorce that was originally supposed to take place on March 29, the United Kingdom, its parliament and its electorate remain divided on how or indeed whether to go ahead with Brexit.

Johnson, who had promised to deliver Brexit on October 31 "do or die", has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he casts as a nightmare paralysis that is sapping public trust in politicians by frustrating any Brexit outcome at all.

His bill calling for a December 12 election was approved without a vote in its second reading on Tuesday, suggesting it has overwhelming support as it heads to its final stage in parliament.

There will be a so-called third reading vote later on Tuesday before the bill goes to the House of Lords.

The first Christmas election in Britain since 1923 would be highly unpredictable: Brexit has variously fatigued and enraged swathes of voters while eroding traditional loyalties to the two major parties, Conservative and Labour.

Some politicians feel an election so close to Christmas could irritate voters, while campaigning and getting the vote out could be hampered by cold winter weather and darkness setting in by mid-afternoon.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was clear an "overwhelming majority" of parliamentarians were in support of the legislation at second reading.

But MPs could seek to amend the Bill as it undergoes further scrutiny in the Commons later on Tuesday.

They may vote to move the election to Monday December 9 after Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selected a Labour amendment seeking to change the date.

But the British government is understood to be opposed to bringing the proposed polling date forward by three days, and sees the amendment as an attempt to scupper an election.

Johnson's official spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that a December 9 poll would not be "logistically possible".

Sir Lindsay did not select amendments which would have granted votes for 16 and 17-year-olds and EU citizens with settled status.

A Number 10 source had warned that the Government would pull the Bill if the amendments succeeded.

If the bid for a December 9 election succeeds, Parliament would have to be dissolved on Friday morning.

However parliament would be dissolved on November 6 if the Government's Bill for a December 12 election passes unamended.

Reuters