BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won over the DUP with his latest Brexit plan – but it almost certain to be rejected by the EU.

Boris Johnson wins over DUP with latest Brexit plan but Varadkar says it's 'not promising'

Mr Johnson’s finally tabled his alternative proposals to the backstop this evening, including a plan for checks both on the island of Ireland and in the Irish Sea.

The EU and Irish government will seek time to study the document but ultimately there is little hope that it will break the impasse.

Speaking before seeing the proposals, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said what is being put forward "is not promising and does not appear to form the basis of an agreement".

He said he wanted to see the plans in writing before coming to a "definitive conclusion”".

The Taoiseach will discuss the situation with Mr Johnson by telephone later.

"Nobody in Northern Ireland wants checks on the border between north and south, nobody in the Republic of Ireland wants checks on the border between north and south. So why would any British government want to force that on Irish people north and south who don’t want them?"

Ireland has always maintained that anything short of an invisible border would under the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) and peace on this island.

A briefing note submitted by the UK today repeatedly mentions the importance of the GFA.

"Our proposal is centred on our commitment to find solutions which are compatible with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. This framework is the fundamental basis for governance in Northern Ireland and protecting it is the highest priority for all," the UK submission says.

The plan includes an all-island regulatory zone which will cover all goods and agri-food.

"This zone would eliminate all regulatory checks for trade in goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland by ensuring that good regulations in Northern Ireland are the same as those in the rest of the EU," the UK says.

As a result goods and animals moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will have to be subjected to some checks.

The regulatory zones must be based "on the consent of those affected by it".

"This is essential to the acceptability of arrangements under which part of the UK accepts the rules of a different political entity," the document states.

The land border will come about as a result of the UK’s desire to take Northern Ireland out of the EU Customs Union after the Brexit transition period in 2021.

"We must do so whole and entire. Control of trade policy is fundamental to out future vision," the UK said.

Reacting to the submission, the DUP said it is important to secure "a balanced and sensible deal".

"Those who know anything about Northern Ireland will appreciate that these issues will only work with the support of the unionist as well as the nationalist community," the unionist party said.

"The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

"This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom."

The statement added that the DUP “cannot and will not support arrangements where we are rule takers without requiring the consent of the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland”.

Online Editors