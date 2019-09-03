Boris Johnson to table motion for general election after MPs vote to block no-deal Brexit
- Spectre of a no-deal Brexit has receded after the UK Government was defeated in a historic vote tonight
- Johnson said if MPs vote to delay Brexit then an election will be called immediately
- More than a dozen Conservative MPs defied Johnson in vote - they will now have the whip removed
- Latest turn of events are being closely watched by the Irish government and the EU
IRELAND has been thrown a Brexit lifeline after MPs voted to seize control of the House of Commons from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The spectre of a no-deal Brexit has receded after the UK Government was defeated in a historic vote tonight.
MPs voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, with a majority 27.
It means opposition parties will tomorrow move legislation aimed at delaying Brexit until the end of January so that a deal can be agreed.
Mr Johnson immediately rose to his feet to declare that the result would have consequences.
He said parliament was "on the brink of wrecking any deal" with Brussels.
He said if MPs vote to delay Brexit then an election will be called immediately – although it is unclear whether Mr Johnson will even be able achieve that given the lack of support he now enjoys.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Chief Whip is speaking with those Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government this evening. They will have the whip removed."
Boris Johnson has cast the challenge to his authority as an attempt to force Britain to surrender to the EU.
"It is a bill that, if passed, would force me to go to Brussels and beg an extension. It would force me to accept the terms offered. It would destroy any chance of negotiation for a new deal," he said earlier.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament that Johnson's was a government with "no mandate, no morals and, as of today, no majority".
More than a dozen Conservative MPs defied Mr Johnson and voted to help stall a no-deal. Mr Johnson warned that they would be stripped of the party whip and taken off the Conservative Party election ticket.
The latest turn of events are being closely watched by the Irish government and the EU.
Sources say they have always been sceptical about Mr Johnson’s efforts to secure a new deal.
The prime minister said he will accept nothing less than the dumping of the backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement.
The backstop is an assurance on regulatory alignment that will allow the Irish border to remain open.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I won't allow a no-deal Brexit' - MP is driven from hospital to House of Commons to vote after chemotherapy
- Why is Charles Stewart Parnell trending? Ghost of Home Rule leader haunts House of Commons in Brexit debate
- 'It means raising the white flag' - Boris Johnson hits out at vote for Brexit extension
- US Vice President Mike Pence urges Ireland and EU to negotiate Brexit 'in good faith' with Boris Johnson
- UK parliament set for high-stakes showdown over Johnson's Brexit strategy
- Online shoppers could lose rights over Brexit but consumers say they will shop Irish if so