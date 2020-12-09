Boris Johnson to meet Ursula Von der Leyen in final bid to do Brexit deal

An eleventh-hour meeting this evening between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson could decide the fate of the relationship between the EU and the UK for decades to come. Hopes of striking a trade deal hang in the balance and may rest on a make-or-break dinner meeting between the European Commission president and British prime minister in Brussels tonight. Hopes of a Brexit breakthrough have been boosted as the UK agreed to drop controversial clauses in planned laws that would have breached the Northern Ireland protocols in the Withdrawal Agreement. However, there is also concern that the two sides may still be too far apart on key issues such as the so-called ‘level playing field’ fair competition provisions being demanded by Brussels.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a private meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators that “significant differences” remain on this issue.

He said there was a route to the resolution on fisheries and said it was positive that the protocols for the North had now been agreed.

But he warned there was an “ongoing risk” of a no-deal Brexit which, coupled with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, would have a very serious impact.

A Government source last night said today’s meeting between Ms von der Leyen and Mr Johnson will be about whether the talks can be unlocked or not.

They said there will still be work for the negotiators to do “if we can get out of this stall”.

There have been reports that the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told EU ministers he now believes a no-deal departure is more likely than a trade agreement being brokered in time.

He tweeted yesterday: “Briefed all member States… Full unity. We will never sacrifice our future for our present. Access to our market comes with conditions.”

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, said the talks were proving “very tricky” and that it was “very, very difficult” to make progress.

He also said: “Hope springs eternal… I’ll do my best to sort it out if we can.” The attempt to salvage a deal with face-to-face talks between Ms von der Leyen and Mr Johnson comes after a lengthy phone call on Monday failed to break the deadlock in negotiations led by Mr Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost.

The agreement on the Northern Ireland protocols of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement should improve the atmosphere in the deadlocked EU-UK divorce talks ahead of today’s crunch meeting.

The move also dispels lingering fears about a return of border controls in Ireland.

The deal involves a London-Brussels agreement on how to manage checks on trade between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales, eliminating any north-south checks here.

The positive development came in parallel talks to the main Brexit negotiations, in talks between UK Brexit minister Michael Gove and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefkovic.

This process began after Britain unilaterally published its plans in September which openly moved to breach the Withdrawal Agreement struck last year.

Brussels and Dublin had repeatedly warned that no wider trade deal was possible if London carried through its threat to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Britain will now withdraw the contentious clauses 44, 45 and 47 from the UK Internal Market Bill due before the London parliament.

Online Editors