Boris Johnson set to be surprise attendee at DUP annual conference

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson is set to be a surprise attendee at the DUP's annual conference this weekend.

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson is set to be a surprise attendee at the DUP's annual conference this weekend.

While EU leaders gather in Brussels to rubber stamp the Brexit deal agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May, the hardline Brexiteer will be in Northern Ireland.

While serving as foreign secretary Mr Johnson failed to ever visit the border between the North and Republic and described the so-called Irish question that has dogged the Brexit negotiations as "folly".

The Fermanagh-based 'Impartial Reporter' is now reporting that he will attend the DUP's annual conference in Belfast on Saturday. The move is likely to be seen as a further sign that Arlene Foster's party are preparing to dump their confidence and supply arrangement with Mrs May.

Mr Johnson has been one of the Prime Minister's fiercest critics since quitting Cabinet over her Brexit plan.

The headline guest at the gathering was expected to be UK Chancellor Philip Hammond.

He is still expected to address DUP members on Friday night but that will be overshadowed by Mr Johnson's arrival on Saturday ahead of Mrs Foster's keynote address.

Online Editors