Boris Johnson planning to renege on Brexit agreement on North

Boris Johnson is preparing to tear up part of the Brexit deal as he sets out his red lines today for a trade agreement with the EU.

The British prime minister has made it clear he will not be bound by the political declaration attached to the EU Withdrawal Agreement, which sets out ground rules for a trade deal. Downing Street sources said the rules of engagement agreed by Mr Johnson last year had been superseded by promises made in the Tory manifesto on which he was elected.

Mr Johnson believes he is within his rights to go back on previous agreements covering areas including Northern Ireland, fishing rights and state aid. It puts him on a collision course with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who says the political declaration must be followed to the letter.

The political declaration, originally requested by Theresa May, is a statement of intent from both sides setting out their broad aims for a trade deal. Mr Johnson signed up to it when the UK parliament passed the Withdrawal Agreement in January.

However, No 10 pointed out Brussels had quietly dropped some commitments it made in the political declaration when it published its own negotiating mandate this week, proving the agreement was not binding.

Among agreements to be ditched are the acceptance of a "level playing field" that was designed to yoke the UK to EU standards and regulations, an agreement to negotiate over fishing rights, and rules governing trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

"The prime minister's mandate was derived from the manifesto, published after the agreement of the political declaration and is clear about the government's intention, which is to get a Canada-style trade agreement and take back control of our borders, laws and money," a senior Tory source said.

Earlier this month Mr Johnson said progress on agreements for financial services and personal data protection would be "a test of the constructive nature of the negotiating process". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

