JUST when it looked like Britain was about to take a steady course towards Brexit, Boris Johnson has put ‘no deal’ back on the table.

Boris Johnson is tying the UK's hands by putting no deal Brexit back on the table - Tánaiste

The move will be viewed as “strange” by EU members according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who says the UK is now tying its own hands.

Following his triumphant election, Mr Johnson plans to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

That means that if the UK and EU can’t agree a trade deal within 12 months, they will revert to World Trade Organisation rules which would result in disastrous tariffs on trade between Ireland and the UK.

The Withdrawal Agreement sets a December 2020 deadline for an orderly Brexit – but it allows for negotiations to be extended if need be.

Irish ministers and senior EU officials are extremely doubtful that a wide-ranging trade agreement can be reached in such a short period of time.

The Prime Minister repeatedly promised during the election campaign that he would not seek any extension to the transition period.

The commitment was instrumental in persuading Nigel Farage not to stand Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats.

However, after Mr Johnson was returned with an unexpectedly large majority, there was speculation that he could use his strengthened position to seek an extension if more time was needed to get a trade deal.

The latest move would appear to have put paid to that.

Mr Coveney said today that UK was deciding “to tie itself in terms of options”.

“Obviously that’s a decision for the British government to make but the EU will find it strange that UK is essentially closing off options that it itself could use later on in the process.

“Nobody is forcing the UK to apply for an extended negotiation period but they have the option if they want to up until next summer,” the Tánaiste said.

The UK government are understood to have re-worked the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) - due to come before the House of Commons on Friday - to "legally prohibit" any further extension.

The move comes as MPs gather at Westminster for the first sitting of the new Parliament today.

The Tories return in buoyant mood after Mr Johnson was swept to an unexpected 80-seat majority as a swathe of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories.

He told the first meeting of senior ministers in his new government that they "ain't seen nothing yet folks" in terms of how much work needs to be done.

Under current plans, the Government intends to end Britain's EU membership on January 31, with an implementation to run to the end of 2020 while it negotiates a free trade agreement with Brussels.

However key EU figures - including chief negotiator Michel Barnier - have expressed scepticism that a deal can be agreed in time, raising the fresh prospect of a no-deal break unless there is an extension.

Mr Coveney said the EU will approach the next phase of talks on the future relationship to “try to move as quickly as we can”.

“We all know that the negotiations post a British exit from the EU is going to be very complicated, it’s going to deal with multiple areas, not just a free trade agreement, it has also got to deal with security, data, fishing. There are multiple sectors which will require detailed negotiations,” he said.

“The EU hasn’t missed a deadline yet, it has been the UK that has missed deadlines in the past. I just think if we’ve learned anything from the first round of Brexit negotiations … [It] is that we shouldn’t be closing off options,” Mr Coveney said.

A Number 10 source said: "Last week the public voted for a government that would get Brexit done and move this country forward - and that's exactly what we intend to do starting this week.

"Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit the Government agreeing to any extension."

The WAB is due to be brought before the Commons on Friday - and could receive its first reading and be voted on at second reading in one day, if the Speaker agrees.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the Speaker."

Online Editors