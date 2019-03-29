Boris Johnson indicates he will back Theresa May's 'painful' withdrawal agreement in vote

Boris Johnson has indicated he will back Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in Friday’s House of Commons vote, writing on Twitter: “It is very painful to vote for this deal. But I hope we can now work together to remedy its defects, avoid the backstop trap and strive to deliver the Brexit people voted for.”

Boris Johnson has indicated he will back Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in Friday’s House of Commons vote, writing on Twitter: “It is very painful to vote for this deal. But I hope we can now work together to remedy its defects, avoid the backstop trap and strive to deliver the Brexit people voted for.”

Britain's parliament will not discuss and vote upon any amendments during Friday's debate on Brexit, Speaker John Bercow said.

Lawmakers had submitted three possible amendments, which could have changed the meaning or outcome of Friday's debate. However, with none of those selected, the government's withdrawal agreement on leaving the European Union will be put to a vote at 2.30pm today.

Britain was supposed to have left the European Union today but Brussels let London delay its departure while May battles to try to get a consensus on how and when to leave the bloc.

The UK Parliament will vote on a stripped-down version of May's twice-defeated divorce deal agreed with Brussels on Friday. Even if May wins, another vote will be required for Britain to legally exit the EU and the uncertainty is dismaying investors.

More to follow...

Online Editors