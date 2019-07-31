Boris Johnson has 'set compass for disorderly and crash Brexit' - Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to have “set the compass for a disorderly and crash Brexit” following their meeting in Belfast.

Ms McDonald has strongly criticised Mr Johnson, saying his “indulgence of the DUP and rejectionist unionism has to stop” and that his commentary thus far on Brexit had been “damaging and dangerous”.

“Nobody believes he will act with impartiality,” she said, adding that the minority Conservative government’s confidence and supply agreement with the DUP had “poisoned the groundwater” in Northern Ireland.

She said that of Mr Johnson “chooses to be the mouthpiece of the DUP or dance to their tune” then the prospect of a no-deal Brexit will increase.

Mr Johnson is spending the morning at Stormont meeting the leadership of all five main political parties in Northern Ireland to discuss the restoration of power-sharing and Brexit.

Speaking to reporters following her meeting with the PM, Ms McDonald said she told him that extensive planning for Brexit “has to include the issue of a border poll” and that her party outlined that any Brexit, particularly a disorderly one, represents a “massive change” in the constitutional position of the North.

Having briefed him on this, Ms McDonald said: “If Boris Johnson does wrong by this part of Ireland he is doing it with his eyes open."

Whilst its leadership was meeting with Mr Johnson, a number of Sinn Féin politicians and activists protested at the Edward Carson statue on the Stormont estate with many holding placards calling for a border poll and an Irish Language Act, which has been the key sticking point in the failure to restore devolution.

There has been no Assembly or Executive in the North since the collapse of Sinn Féin-DUP administration in January 2017 over a political crisis that stemmed from a botched renewable energy scheme.

Mr Johnson’s meeting with Sinn Féin follows a dinner with DUP leader Arlene Foster and two senior MPs, Nigel Dodds and Jeffrey Donaldson, last night which was the subject of criticism. “He said to us he had invited us for breakfast as opposed to dinner, in quite a pointed way,” Ms McDonald said.

Earlier, Mr Johnson denied that his meeting with the DUP leadership last night undermined his requirement to be impartial under the Good Friday Agreement.

"It's all there in the Good Friday Agreement, we believe in complete impartiality and that's what we are going to observe," he told Sky News. "But the crucial thing is to get this Stormont government up and running again."

Speaking this morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster called on the Irish government to “dial back on the rhetoric” accusing it of a “belligerence and intolerance” towards Northern Ireland by saying “it’s the backstop or nothing”.

She said the backstop, the guarantee that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal, was the “fundamental problem” in the Brexit talks and called for it to be scrapped from the deal.

She described Northern Ireland civil service estimates that some 40,000 jobs could be lost in a no-deal Brexit as “hyperbole" and insisted that no party wants a no-deal situation. Ms Foster also warned that there would be direct rule at Stormont without a power-sharing deal before October 31st.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann was among the critics of the DUP’s dinner engagement with the PM last night. “I think the optics of it were very poor, whoever advised them that it was good timing to have that dinner on the night before he met the other parties was not a good decision,” Mr Swann told the media on his way into the talks.

Among the protesters at Stormont today were representatives from the Border Communities Against Brexit Group, Irish language activists from An Dream Dearg and families of the victims of the Ballymurphy Massacre.

Also demonstrating were workers from the Harland and Wolff shipyard who are seeking a meeting with Mr Johnson over their call for yard to be nationalised amid fears it is at imminent risk of closure.

