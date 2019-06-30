Boris Johnson dismisses Brexit deal warnings from Taoiseach and other EU leaders

BORIS Johnson has dismissed warnings by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other EU leaders that the Brexit deal will not be renegotiated saying “they would say that” and “let’s see”.

The Conservative leadership hopeful also reiterated his intention for the UK to leave the EU by the October 31 deadline.

Mr Johnson who is competing with UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the battle to succeed Theresa May as British Prime Minister made the remarks to Sophy Ridge of Sky News.

She outlined how European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said the Withdrawal Agreement won’t be reopened.

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event next to interviewer Iain Dale in Manchester, Britain, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

She also said that Mr Varadkar said there is no Withdrawal Agreement without the backstop to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

In recent days Mr Varadkar has also said the new UK prime minister would get a "fair hearing" from the Irish Government and the EU, but insisted there would be no reopening of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Ms Ridge put it to Mr Johnson that if he’s not willing to extend the deadline and the EU won’t renegotiate, there will be a no-deal Brexit if he is prime minister.

Mr Johnson said he doesn’t think EU leaders "are going to want a disorderly Brexit of any kind.

"It’s not in their interests, There’s no reason why they should want the sudden imposition of tariffs and quotas."

Asked if he was ignoring what they’re saying he replied: "possibly it’s the case that they would say that at this particular stage in the negotiations.

"You would expect them to say that kind of thing."

He said: "We’re going to work very hard to show our earnestness, our sincerity, what we want to do is take the elements of the current Withdrawal Agreement.

"It really doesn’t work at all, it’s a defunct agreement but there are some good bits… about citizens, - we should pass that through.

"The money, the £39bn I would suspend that in creative ambiguity and wait until we get a deal and then solve the problems of the Northern Irish border and all other borders."

Put to him again that EU leaders have said that is not going to happen he said: "Well, let’s see".

Online Editors