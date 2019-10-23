A BREXIT extension until January 31, 2020 looks set to be granted following a conversation between EU Council President Donald Tusk and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Boris Johnson 'continues to believe that there should be no extension' but Brexit delay until January 2020 likely to be granted

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the House of Commons by telephone this morning.

Mr Varadkar confirmed his support for the EU to grant a delay in order to allow British Prime Minister Boris Johnson more time to get the new Withdrawal Agreement passed.

A majority of MPs appeared to indicate their support of the deal yesterday, but demanded more time to debate it.

A statement from Department of An Taoiseach said Mr Varadkar and Mr Tusk "noted that it would still be possible for the UK to leave before January 31st 2020 if the Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified in advance of that date".

"The matter is likely to be discussed further at tonight’s meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in Brussels," he said.

Mr Johnson said he “continues to believe that there should be no extension” and that it is in the interests of the EU and UK that Brexit happens on October 31, in a call to Mr Tusk on Wednesday, Downing Street said.

Online Editors