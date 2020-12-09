Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen fail to reach Brexit deal at ‘lively and interesting’ dinner

HOPES of a last-minute Brexit EU-UK trade deal have been dealt another blow.

Talks over dinner in Brussels between Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, ended without any sign of progress.

Officials said contacts will continue over the coming days – and a new outer final deadline of Sunday has been signalled. Mr Johnson, who travelled from London, met Dr von der Leyen for over three hours but afterwards there was no sign of any progress on the three crunch issues still blocking a deal.

Read More

Johnson’s office said the two leaders set Sunday as the deadline to decide whether there will be an agreement, or a tumultuous no-deal split at the end of the month.

Johnson flew to Brussels in hopes that top-level political talks could put new momentum into talks that are stuck on issues including fishing rights and competition rules.

But there was no breakthrough at the three-hour meeting that, which Downing St. described as “frank.”

Ms von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.

“We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.

“The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend.”

We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.



We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.



The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/jG0Mfg35YX — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 9, 2020

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said "we are on the precipice of a no-deal" ahead of the crunch meeting between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson.

He told the Dáil it remains to be seen if the European Commission President and British Prime Minister can "rescue the situation" in their talks.

The key sticking points remain the so-called level playing field provisions demanded by the EU for the future relationship with the UK and fisheries.

This evening Mr Johnson tweeted a photograph of himself boarding a plane to Brussels ahead of his dinner with Ms von der Leyen.

He said: "A good deal is there to be done.”

But he also insisted the UK will "whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation".

An Australia arrangement is how the British Government is characterising a no-deal crash out.

Earlier in the Dáil Mr Martin was challenged on fisheries by Cork South-West TD Michael Collins who claimed Ireland historically had a "weak hand" on the issue and asked: "Whose fish is Michel Barnier [The EU's negotiator] giving away in these negotiations?

Mr Martin said Mr Collins language about "weak hands" is "nonsense".

The Taoiseach also said the Irish Government didn't cause Brexit and it was a decision taken by the British people, recommended to them by their politicians.

He added: "In my view, it was the wrong move."

He said there are implications for Irish fisheries but "If we had no deal, it would be a worse result for our fishing”.

Mr Martin warned: "Now at the moment we are on the precipice of a no-deal.

"It remains to be seen how the two principals this evening – the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen – can rescue the situation in their talks.

"But it is on a knife edge.

"It’s is 50-50. There are difficult issues regarding level playing fields and our own fisheries."

He added: "I have met and engaged with the fishing organisations. There should be no doubt that we want to preserve and support our fishing industry in the strongest possible manner and as effectively as we can."

Read More

Online Editors