'Boris bounce' for British shoppers and factories

British shoppers started spending again early this year after a sluggish end to 2019 and industrial orders hit a six-month high, in further signs that improved sentiment since December's election is translating into stronger economic activity.

Retail sales beat forecasts to rise by 0.9pc in January after a 0.5pc monthly decline in volumes in December, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday.

The recovery was more marked if fuel sales are excluded, which can give a better picture of underlying demand. Sales on that basis rose 1.6pc on the month, the most since May 2018.

Factories reported stronger order books for February as well, with a monthly survey by the Confederation of British Industry pointing to the biggest rise in six months, though they remained below their long-run average.

Consumer and business demand faltered in the latter part of 2019 as parliament became deadlocked over Brexit, preventing Britain's economy from growing at all in the last quarter of 2019.

Following a snap election in December, prime minister Boris Johnson returned to office with a large majority.

Business and consumer sentiment has improved since then, as Britain left the European Union on January 31 with an 11-month transition deal. The latest data supports the Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged last month, on expectations the economy will recover early this year. Sterling erased some earlier losses after the figures came out.

"The British consumer is a hardy beast and having weathered the pre-election uncertainty, we have charged back into the shops," Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist at payments company Equals Group, said.

However, some economists were less sure the pick-up would last, with unusually wet weather and concerns about the coronavirus expected to dent consumer demand this month.

Separate data showed employers had made the weakest annual pay offers in more than a year to staff during the three months to the end of January, and many economists predict Brexit uncertainties will re-emerge soon.

Annual sales growth remained lacklustre in January, up just 0.8pc on the year after 0.9pc annual growth in December, broadly in line with economists' forecasts.

Sales at petrol stations fell by 5.7pc in January, the most since April 2012, which the ONS linked to higher prices.

Reuters

Irish Independent