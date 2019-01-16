Tánaiste Simon Coveney has admitted checks on goods moving between the UK and Ireland will be necessary in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Border checks on trade to follow no-deal Brexit - Coveney and Ross in private conversation caught on tape

In a private conversation caught on tape, Mr Coveney indicated ministers should not talk about the checks publicly for fear of a backlash.

The admission came as British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons on her EU exit deal.

"It is clear the House does not support this deal, but tonight's vote tells us nothing about what it does support," the prime minister said.

She now faces a motion of no confidence in her government.

After Mrs May lost by 432 to 202, EU President Jean-Claude Juncker bluntly said the risk of a hard Brexit had increased and "time is almost up".

However, during a private conversation with Transport Minister Shane Ross, the Tánaiste confirmed a form of checks will be introduced in a no-deal "but we can't get into where they'll be at this stage".

"But once you start talking about checks anywhere near the Border, people will start delving into that and all of a sudden we'll be the Government that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland," he said. Mr Coveney added that the border checks "could be at sea".

The admission came after Mr Ross bungled a question from the Irish Independent on whether in a no-deal scenario a truck could travel from Scotland to Northern Ireland and then on to the Republic without any checks.

Mr Coveney told this newspaper: "We are not planning to put checks on the Border."

What Simon Coveney said about checks

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister Shane Ross were talking privately at the end of press briefing without realising the microphone was still on:

Shane Ross: “Yeah. The border one, should I not have said that?” (This is a reference to a question Mr Ross was asked about whether a truck travelling from Scotland by boat to Larne could then proceed to the Republic without any checks. During the press briefing, he replied: “I would anticipate that there would be checks.”)

Simon Coveney: “Yes, but we can’t get into where they’ll be at this stage. They could be in the sea, they could be... But once you start talking about checks anywhere near the border, people will start delving into that and all of a sudden we’ll be the government that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland.”

Shane Ross: “Yeah, but I didn’t know what to say.”

