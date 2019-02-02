Theresa May has been handed a boost as she searches for a viable Brexit deal, as the Tories surged to a seven-point lead over Labour in a new opinion poll.

Boost for May as Tories open up seven-point poll lead over Labour after Brexit votes

Jeremy Corbyn's opposition slumped by six points from 40pc to 34pc in the past fortnight, according to a survey by Opinium for the Observer, seeing them leapfrogged by the Conservatives who went from 37pc to 41pc.

Public approval of Mr Corbyn's personal handling of Brexit also fell to a new low of just 16pc, from 18pc two weeks previously.

His disapproval rating is 61pc and he has support from little more than four in 10 Labour voters (42pc), according to the poll.

While Mrs May's handling of Brexit is little better at 25pc, she has the backing, just, of a majority of Tory voters (54pc).

And her Brexit deal is becoming slightly more popular with the public with a 15pc-45pc good-bad split, up from 12pc-50pc a fortnight ago.

The percentage who believe Britain will leave with a deal in March has risen from 14pc to 21pc in the same period, but a quarter of Leave supporters now believe there will be a no-deal Brexit, up from 15pc.

The poll of 2,008 people was carried out between Wednesday and Friday, after a series of Commons votes on the mechanics of Brexit on Tuesday.

One tabled by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper, which sought to delay Brexit, failed after 25 Labour MPs defied the party whip to either abstain or vote with the Government against it.

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: "Theresa May has had a week of good headlines.

"The veneer of party unity and the sense of finally being on the front foot as she heads to Brussels have paid off in the form of the largest Conservative lead since before the general election.

"However, while the passage of the Brady amendment may have reunited the various Tory factions, ultimately the trade-offs that Brexit requires will force those divisions open again when the Conservatives are finally forced to confront them.

"The opening up of such a large lead is more due to Labour's vote falling back than the Conservative vote increasing.

"Jeremy Corbyn's balancing act between the Remainers, who make up the bulk of the Labour vote, and the Leave voters in large towns that he needs to get to Number 10 is looking increasingly precarious.

"Labour have lost Leave voters to the Conservatives and Remain voters to the Lib Dems and Mr Corbyn's personal ratings are back to the lows they were at before the general election."

Press Association