Boojum boss says Brexit chaos unravelled supply chains

Service in pre-Covid days has now been replaced with 'click and collect'. Photo: Ronan Lang

The owner of fast food outlet Boojum says that he has had to scramble to get foil wrapping for the Northern Ireland firm’s Mexican burritos after Brexit supply hitches.

David Maxwell, who took the business over with his brother Andrew in 2015, said bowls for serving burrito filling were also held up in ports.

The Monterey Jack cheddar-style cheese for the wraps is also now facing a mountain of paperwork as it is sent over to Britain for shredding, before being sent back to the North.

The pandemic has prompted Boojum to pivot the business towards contactless ‘click and collect’ ordering, takeaway, delivery and meal kits.

It has now launched two ready meals, a beef chilli and bean chilli, to be sold through Henderson Group convenience stores like Spar.

Of its 17 branches in Ireland, including the five it operates in the North,13 are currently trading.

Vegetable supplies are imported into Dublin, while meat is sourced in Ireland.

“There’s no doubt there is an extra administrative burden from the Great Britain landbridge and the paperwork required to do it.

“A great example is cheese. Our Monterey Jack is made in Ireland and is sent to GB to be shredded and then is sent back as a finished product. So there are two times it effectively crosses the new trade barrier,” said Mr Maxwell.

“Whilst there are no tariffs, there are administrative costs that are problematic. For us, that’s one product we’re looking at - how we can keep cheese on the island of Ireland and keep down those unnecessary costs,” he said.

Packaging has also been hit.

“Our foils were being sourced through a GB supplier and they were not as ready as they should have been.”

He said coping with the pandemic had “really challenged us, and there have been some dark, difficult days”.

“We had to really figure out what was happening and try to figure out a plan. Thankfully I had a very strong team of people around me figure out a safe way of trading.”

