Biggest obstacle to Brexit deal lies in the water, where the UK and EU remain ‘on a different planet’ over fish

JUST 2pc of all that needs to be agreed on Brexit remains outstanding.

However, when one examines the three remaining disputed issues, it is clear that they cut to the core of why the UK wants to quit the EU – and why the EU wants to defend a community of nations meticulously built up over 63 years.

1. LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: To explain this one, let’s recall what the British really want from Brexit.

The UK wants maximum free-trade access – no quantity limits or import taxes – to the EU’s market of 27 member states combining 450 million people. They want minimum regulatory oversight attached to this trade access, for things like labour, environment and state-aid laws.

Then let’s recall why the EU have a big problem with that. It is that the UK is too big and too close and cannot be allowed undercut EU competitors on labour, environment and state-aid rules which are big costs to business requiring an agreed enforceable rulebook.

It seems strange that a Conservative UK government would be feared as lavishing state aids on ailing British firms. But any deal has to look to the future, and even in the case of the Conservatives, it is not hard to imagine huge state support to develop costly things like artificial intelligence, which cannot be left entirely to private enterprise.

2. FIXING DISPUTES: The EU has long had a reliable, if expensive, dispute-resolving mechanism – it’s called the EU Court of Justice and it sits in Luxembourg.

London insists that there will be no more case hearings in Luxembourg after Brexit. Various independent arbitration models have been looked at – but not agreed.

One is that EU companies could sue in the UK courts for unfair competition claims. The EU was at one stage hovering around accepting the idea that the new system would focus on rules breaches rather than preventative measures in advance.

But the UK is resisting imposing penalties in one business sector for transgressions in another sector. The issue was sharpened by the UK’s blatant moves to break the EU-UK Withdrawal Treaty, which has only today been withdrawn by London.

3. FISH: This is a strange one as it has very little and everything to do with Brexit.

Continued post-Brexit access to lucrative UK waters is vital for coastal communities in Ireland, which takes one-third of the value of total catch there, and seven other EU “coastal states” which have various interests.

Fish accounts for 0.2pc of UK economic output and just thousands of jobs in a country of 64 million people. Yet it has huge political symbolism, with Brexit rhetoric about “taking back our seas from Brussels” frequently invoked.

One observer noted that this is the most intractable of the issues, with little progress on it in talks since last Thursday. There is large-scale scope for EU compensation to dial down opposition to whatever concessions are given to the UK.

So far, the UK is offering no change for three years to access from 12 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles – but an immediate ban on going inside the 12-mile zone. After that, London is insisting on taking 80pc of the total catch, but the EU is offering to concede just 18pc.

No surprise that Brussels officials say both sides are “on a different planet” over fish. But it’s clearly one that UK PM Boris Johnson wants to use as a “victory claim” in the event of his selling any deal he might finally do.

