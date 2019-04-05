The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is to visit Dublin on Monday at the start of a crucial week in the Brexit negotiations.

Barnier to visit Dublin for Brexit talks on Monday in show of solidarity

Mr Barnier will try to plot a way forward for the EU in meetings with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday to decide whether the Brexit deadline should be pushed back again.

The visit is a significant show of solidarity and comes hot on the heels of bilateral meetings with the leaders of France and Germany.

