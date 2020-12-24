‘Barnier has been a great friend to Ireland’ – Taoiseach happy with last-minute Brexit trade deal

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin described the eleventh-hour Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU as vital to safely protecting Irish jobs and the Irish economy.

Mr Martin said it was critical that a deal was done and he paid tribute to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier for their hard work in hammering out an agreement with the UK.

Mr Barner was described as "a great friend of Ireland”.

"I warmly welcome the fact we have a deal between the EU and the UK," Mr Martin said.

"[This was important] in relation to the future trading relationship between us, a deal that encompasses so much more in terms of aviation, energy, judicial and police co-operation and I think it’s very important that the foundations have now been set for a harmonious relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"We can go now forward in that harmony into the future and particularly in the context of British-Irish relationship,” he added.

"I have been in touch with the Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) this morning and we both agreed and recommitted ourselves to ensuring that the strategic framework for the future in a post-Brexit world nurtures and strengthens British-Irish relationships to be good neighbours and good partners."

Mr Martin had consistently warned that the failure to agree a trade deal would represent an historic failure of diplomacy – and would inevitably damage the economics of the UK, Ireland and other EU member states.

"I think this deal in many ways protects jobs and protects the Irish economy, in so far as we can do in the context of Brexit," he said.

"A no-deal scenario would have been very damaging indeed. It protects the common travel area, it protects the all-island economy, no hard border on the island and in addition to that, it protects the Single (European) Market and Ireland is at the heart of Europe.

"I want to pay tribute to President von der Leyen and her negotiating team, Vice President Maros Sefcovic and the manner in which he negotiated the protocols and of course Michel Barnier, who I think has put in an extraordinary amount of work over the last number of years on this Brexit issue.

"He has been a great friend to Ireland and in his press conference earlier said that peace in Ireland was always uppermost in his mind in terms of realising and securing a deal here between the EU and the UK.

"So it is good news for Ireland, it is good for our society and our economy and it protects the British-Irish relationship and it keeps Ireland at the heart of Europe."

The Taoiseach admitted that fishing proved a complex issue to resolve.

"The minute that Brexit was announced we could see difficulties and challenges for the fishing industry across Europe, in particular Ireland given the access we have to British waters in terms of mackerel. There have been some concessions made but we have negotiated very hard to minimise the damage to the Irish fishing industry.

"A no-deal would have been ruinous for the industry, so we had to avoid that, but in addition the Government stands ready to support our fishing community and more than that we want to support the communities that they support and sustain. So there will be a lot of economic support for the fishing community as a result of this deal."

He said the deal will apply provisionally until fully ratified by the UK and various EU member states.

"It will be applied provisionally and there are arrangements made for the end of January for the ratification in the European Parliament, but from our perspective, we have been in touch with this right through.

"I was in touch with President von der Leyen last evening and, from our perspective, I want to pay tribute to all the public servants, the previous government, also to the public servants both in Europe and in Brussels and here in Ireland, both in the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs – civil servants have worked on this file now for four years.

"The Irish public service at the highest levels works well for this country and we should acknowledge and reflect on that and I think the result for Ireland, given we never wanted Brexit, has been an effective one and one that gives us an opportunity for the future."

Mr Martin said he does not envisage a need to recall the Dáil.

"There is no necessity to recall the Dáil early to consider this. We will have time to do that in advance of the time it is due to come back. There will be a lot of detail, I think in excess of 2,000 pages, so I think people will need time to read the deal and so forth. But the European Council gave a mandate to Michel Barnier and his team to negotiate and they have negotiated within those parameters and it’s been a very effective strategy deployed by the European Council and the member states have played their part.

"But also in the Oireachtas, I have to say, there has been unanimity of purpose since the day Brexit was announced and all political parties were unified in pursuit of our core objectives, which I have outlined in terms of the common travel area, the protection of Ireland's place in the single market, the avoidance of a hard border on the island of Ireland. The unity of purpose that has been in evidence in Ireland for so long on this issue stood us in good stead."

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland has the “best deal possible” after four years of negotiations and was a welcome reprieve from the challenges of Covid.

He said that new arrangement is close to the status quo for aviation and energy, while there are special arrangements around cabotage for transport and haulage.

Mr Varadkar also acknowledged the role of former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in the initials phases of Brexit.

“A Free Trade Agreement avoids the significant harm that would arise from WTO trade terms, but there will still be significant change. Deal or no deal, businesses will have to manage customs arrangements and SPS checks from 1 January and there will still be implications for supply chains and product certification.

“We have a large number of Brexit supports including planning vouchers, consultancy and mentoring supports, the EI Ready for Customs Grant of up to €9,000, as well as financial supports for adapting and restructuring business models and grants for research into new markets.

“Budget 2021 provided contingency funding for COVID-19 and for all Brexit outcomes and the Government is committed to assisting firms in responding to Brexit, especially those firms that are in more severely impacted sectors,” he said.

