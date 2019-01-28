Backstop may be avoided if UK changes 'red line' Brexit demands - Coveney

The Irish border backstop may never need to be triggered if the UK changes its 'red line' Brexit demands to Brussels and remains within the EU Customs Union or even the Single Market, Tanaiste Simon Coveney indicated.

The Irish border backstop may never need to be triggered if the UK changes its 'red line' Brexit demands to Brussels and remains within the EU Customs Union or even the Single Market, Tanaiste Simon Coveney indicated.

However, the Cork TD warned the UK that the backstop is otherwise not open to re-negotiation as he flatly rejected suggestions from powerful Conservative MPs that Prime Minister Theresa May could now seek a 'Freedom Clause' over the Irish border backstop to allow the controversial Withdrawal Treaty to be ratified by Westminster.

Mr Coveney also insisted, despite comments from 1922 Committee Chairman Graham Brady MP and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson MP, that both the EU Commission and EU Parliament will not ratify any UK Brexit treaty unless it includes a back-stop as agreed last year.

Mr Johnson predicted that Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Brussels to secure a so-called 'Freedom Clause' in the Irish border back-stop which will allow her get the Withdrawal Treaty through Westminster and avoid the UK crashing out of the EU without ongoing trading arrangements.

"This is nothing new - there are plenty of voices in Westminster who want to change the backstop. We have made it very clear that the time for debate and discussion over the backstop was when it was being negotiated," Mr Coveney said.

"People refer to it as the Irish backstop - the backstop was a series of compromises agreed with the British Government, with the EU negotiating teams and signed off by all 28 Governments including the British Government at the end of two years of negotiation.

"What we are saying during the ratification process, which is where we are now, is that the EU is not willing to re-open that negotiation around the Withdrawal Agreement.

"I would remind people that the backstop element of the Withdrawal Agreement - which is a mechanism that may never be triggered or used, we hope, if the future relationship is comprehensive enough to avoid that - that backstop insurance mechanism was designed and then re-designed around British 'red lines' - that have now resulted in a series of compromises that some people in Westminster now seem to want to change again.

"It was actually designed around the 'red lines' that the Prime Minister outlined. The Irish position has been consistent, informed, fair and respectful to the UK.

"The negotiation took two years of intensive negotiation to conclude and the EU is not willing to re-open that around the backstop element."

Mr Coveney refused to comment on the various amendments to the Withdrawal Treaty now before Westminster - or speculation that the UK may seek an extension of time for the treaty talks.

"That is a matter for the British Parliament. People like Michel Barnier and Jean Claude Juncker - as well as voices in Ireland - have always said that, because of the 'red lines' that the British outlined, that they are not only leaving the EU but that they are insisting on leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market.

"If those 'red lines' were to change in terms of their approach to the Customs Union and Single Market, that would result in the EU changing their approach as well to facilitate that.

"Of course, if the approach towards the EU Customs Union and Single Market were to change from the EU, the likelihood of a back-stop ever being used becomes much, much less likely.

"Therefore the back-stop, presumably, would be less of a problem for many in Westminster."

Mr Coveney added that just because Westminster votes something through "that does not mean the EU will automatically accept it".

"I do not believe that a Withdrawal Agreement will be ratified by the European Parliament if there is not a backstop in it.

"I do not believe that a Withdrawal Agreement will be ratified by EU Governments if there is not a back-stop in it.

"Because, throughout this process, Ireland and the EU have been absolutely united on this issue - the need to protect the peace process, the need to protect relationships on this island and the concerns around how you manage a border between two jurisdictions on this island, one of them in the EU, Customs Union and Single Market and the other out of all three.

"It is a very, very difficult thing to do if you don't continue to support the mechanism that is pragmatic, sensible and legally sound by which to do it.

"That is why the negotiation took so long.

"Those that are advocating a change to the back-stop or its removal don't have any credible answers that I have heard anyway in terms of how you solve that border problem unless you change 'red lines' around the future relationship."

Online Editors