Britain's proposal that a so-called "all-UK" backstop provide an insurance mechanism to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland falls short of EU demands but could form part of a solution, Toaiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Britain's proposal that a so-called "all-UK" backstop provide an insurance mechanism to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland falls short of EU demands but could form part of a solution, Toaiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

'All-UK' backstop might be part of solution to avoid hard border but it falls short of EU demands - Taoiseach

"The UK are proposing that for a temporary period they would sort of stay in the customs union and that falls short," Mr Varadkar told a government event to prepare businesses for the impact of Brexit.

Hundreds of businesses descended on the Convention Centre earlier this morning for the latest Getting Ireland Brexit Ready event.

"I don't think it's a non-runner, I think it's something that we can consider, something we're listening to. It might be part of the solution but I don't see it as an alternative to the (Northern Ireland-only) backstop and it would have to be on the basis that there would be a level playing field (between Britain and the EU)."

Dearbhail McDonald

An Taoiseach opened today's workshop, which is also being addressed by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney.

Individuals and companies across the business, agri-food, fisheries and tourism sectors are in attendance at the workshop.

The event was moved from a smaller venue because of demand. The 1,500 firms now expected to attend is the measure of the concern among business owners and managers about Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said that it was "very hard to prepare for something when you don't know what you are preparing for. My objective is to give businesses certainty".

Among the speakers today are John Horgan, Managing Director, Kepak Group; Alvan Hunt, CEO, Hexafly; Lisa Jameson, Visitor Centre General Manager, Teeling Whiskey Distillery Dublin; Mags Kirwan, Goatsbridge Trout Farm; Damian Loughrey, Managing Director, Stonetec Distribution Ltd. and Susanne Reid, Business Development Manager at Christ Church Cathedral.

Read more: Irish companies putting expansion plans on hold as Brexit fears knock confidence

Irish Independent Group Business Editor Dearbhail McDonald is MC of the event, and led the interview on Brexit preparedness with An Taoiseach and Tanaiste.

Mr Varadkar told the crowd that "our aim is to keep things are much as they are".

"It's Brexit that is causing the disturbance. We think the rules we have had work reasonably well and our objective is to protect the Good Friday Agreement".

Mr Coveney said that "the north-south cooperation has been incredibly successful" and that "the British government has committed to the non return of a hard border".

He said that everyone needs to think about preparation now: "As we speak today Dublin Port is putting in new inspection bays, the same will be done in Dublin Airport and Rosslare.

"Businesses can get funding from Enterprise Ireland...even in a really good Brexit outcome, it is not going to be as good as it is today".

"Business needs to nominate somebody in their business to really understand Brexit and the challenges it will bring. If its a no deal how are you preparing for the short term dramatic change in the value of sterling?

"The starting point has to be to understand the potential consequences for your business and then how to plan around that: diversification, looking at your suppliers and so on."

He said that any business that puts its head in the sand and hopes Brexit all goes away is being very naive and "may live to regret that".

"We are in the background putting in place a contingency plan for a no deal Brexit, some of which we have to work with the EU on, and we have fed into the EU's contingency plan for a no deal. We won't hold back on expenditure on the plan. But I'm optimistic that there won't be a no deal."

Mr Varadkar added that "when the UK leaves, we will have lost a like-minded country in the EU when it comes to tax and trade; and France and Germany will become more powerful so we need to make new alliances".

One event attendee, Pearse Donnelly from Groove Turkeys which employs 120 people in Monaghan said that a major concern from the company was currency fluctuations.

While Angela Walsh of Celtic Chocolate - which sends 90pc of its exports to the UK - said she was concerned about both sterling fluctuations and border delays.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Declan Deasy, a member the Enterprise Ireland Customs and Logistics panel, said that a lot of businesses are still hoping that a deal will be reached, adding that a number of business owners were too young to remember a hard border and customs.

More to follow...

Online Editors