Airlines 'exposed' to shock Brexit - agency

RYANAIR, EasyJet and IAG's British Airways are among the three airlines most exposed to a no-deal Brexit, according to ratings agency Moody's.

It warned that the scenario may hurt their ability to raise ticket prices and fill planes.

"A no-deal Brexit could be significantly credit negative for European airlines," said Jeanine Arnold, a Moody's vice-president and author of the report.

"It could compound an airline's ability to increase yields, raise load factors and generate cost efficiencies in what is still a competitive market environment in Europe.

"Ultimately it could lead to cash flow and liquidity pressures," she added.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have heightened concerns amongst a number of sectors - including car makers and retailers - which risk significant adverse impacts to their operations if the UK falls out of the EU next March without any divorce deal in place.

The future of the Northern Ireland border has been the key sticking point.

Airlines, including Ryanair, have warned that flights could be grounded in and out of the UK in the weeks after the UK leaves the EU unless an agreement is struck to enable them to keep operating.

Moody's said that its "central view" is that the UK and the EU will reach a deal, "minimising the impact on European airlines' business profiles and financial metrics".

"However," it warned, "a 'no-deal' scenario remains a threat to the aviation industry as the Brexit deadline approaches and until a withdrawal agreement with transition arrangements is reached."

If risks materialise, financial implications could be severe in the short term, but modest in the long term because more time should allow comprehensive agreements to be reached and airlines to adjust their operations, said Moody's.

But it cautioned that even in a no-deal scenario, agreements are "imperative", because the airline industry lacks fall-back legislation comparable to World Trade Organisation rules, which would apply for other industries.

"The strong liquidity of British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair should enable them to weather the financial impact of a no-deal Brexit, even if flights are disrupted for an extended period," noted Moody's.

"However, for airlines negatively affected by a no-deal Brexit, a sustained deterioration in liquidity and key credit metrics such as gross leverage or cash flow coverage could lead to negative rating actions."

Moody's said that the main risks to EU airlines from a no-deal Brexit outcome include: the loss of traffic rights between the UK and the European Common Aviation Area; weaker macro-economic conditions; a loss of traffic rights between the UK and other third countries that have aviation agreements with the EU, including the US; and meeting ownership and control conditions to retain valid operation licences.

