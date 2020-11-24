Agriculture Minister says potential ban on meat products due to Brexit 'deeply concerning'

Negotiations are in place to prevent the ban of a wide range of foods from moving between the UK and Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that negotiations are in place to prevent the ban of a wide range of foods from moving between the UK and Ireland.

Under EU food safety rules, there are restrictions on certain meat products including sausages, mince and prepared meals, from countries outside of the European Union.

The UK has indicated that it will reciprocate these restrictions on such foods coming from Ireland, resulting in a potential two-way ban.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland, Minister McConalogue described the potential ban as "deeply concerning" and a reflection of the many challenges that Brexit is posing.

However, he confirmed that negotiators are working hard to achieve a free trade agreement in the coming weeks.

“We haven’t had an agreed trade deal yet and this emphasises the importance of a deal being finalised properly and we’re working very hard towards that,” he said.

McConalogue discussed what implications this ban would have on the meat industry in Ireland, specifically the chilled and processed meats sector.

“There’s going to be significant changes come the first of January in that Britain will become a third country and that does put additional administrative requirements on all companies exporting to Britain.

“There will need to be documentation put in place in all exports going to Britain after the first of January. Each company needs to look at what will be required for them.”

Despite the many issues surrounding the potential two-way ban, McConalogue rejected the idea that this was an example of brinkmanship.

He added: “It’s a reflection of the challenges that Brexit poses and a reflection of the fact that we are coming up to the deadline now without a trade deal being agreed yet.”

The Minister also expressed his hopes for protecting the current quotas in place for the Irish fishing industry, despite the difficulties involved.

“Our objective has been to emphasise the importance of fish to Ireland, the fact that it employs 15,000 people domestically and is worth over a billion to the economy,” he said.

